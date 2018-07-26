PUK FM Local Top Ten 25/07/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Go The Rodeo ft Matt and Trevor Wentworth remain at number 1 this week with Glass Walls. Check who else is riding the chart.
#2 Lose Myself by Ever Heard
We don’t have any media for this song right now, but you can listen to it here
#3 Freak by Jeremy Loops
#4 Beautiful Evolution by Springbok Nude Girls
#5 Sapphire by Diamond Thug
#6 Vlugvoetig by Kaleidoskoop
#7 Niks en Nerens by Die Heuwels Fantasties
#8 I’ve Been Looking by Johnny Clegg ft Jesse Clegg
#9 Joshin’ Around by Cockles
#10 Waiting by Majozi