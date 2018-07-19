PUK FM Local Top Ten 18/07/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Go The Rodeo ft Matt and Trevor Wentworth are rocking number 1 this week with Glass Walls. Check who else is riding the chart.
#2 Sapphire by Diamond Thug
#3 Lose Myself by Ever Heard
#4 I’ve Been Looking by Johnny Clegg ft Jesse Clegg
#5 Beautiful Evolution by Springbok Nude Girls
#6 Freak by Jeremy Loops
#7 Vlugvoetig by Kaleidoskoop
#8 Victim by Dre ft Deon Volschenk
#9 Niks en Nerens by Die Heuwels Fantasties
#10 Joshin’ Around by Cockles