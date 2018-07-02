NSFAS makes it easy to update details online

NSFAS funded students will now be able to update or change their contact details online through the Mynsfas portal on the scheme’s website. This comes after NSFAS received feedback from worried students who could not sign their bursary agreements because their details were not up to date on the system. The process is set out below.

1. Login to my.nsfas.org.za

2. On the already registered tab

Enter your username and Password

Click on sign in button

3. Click on my personal details

Go to the cellphone number section

Delete and remove and type in the new cellphone number

Click on update details

4. OTP will be sent to your new number

5. Enter OTP and submit

6. Number is successfully changed (if a duplicate number exists student will get an error message)

Students are also strongly encouraged to create their MyNSFAS accounts. The process is as follows:

1. Go to www.nsfas.org.za

2. Click on MyNSFAS Account

3. Register to create a profile

Students can still use the manual process by emailing a certified copy of their green barcoded ID or smart card and a completed affidavit specifying that they have changed their cell phone number; with the new and old number listed to uds@nsfas.org.za.

– Issued by Kagisho Mamabolo NSFAS Spokesperson, on behalf of Management.