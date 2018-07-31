NSFAS backlog halts new applications

In the wake of protests, students left stranded without funds, and other incidents calling attention to failures on the part of NSFAS, the Department of Higher of Education has decided to halt applications for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) funding until the organisation has cleared it’s backlog of student payments. Some students have not received their funding for 2017 or 2018.

While applications were meant to open tomorrow, August 1, NSFAS’s Lunga Ngqengelele said: “Starting 2019, when we have not finalised the issues of 2018 and 2017 is just compounding the problem. So this is why NSFAS wanted to make sure that we clear all the backlog in terms of the funding for the students between 2017 and 2018 and then we can begin with 2019.”

NSFAS also released the a statement acknowledging the challenges faced in implementing the new policy as well as highlighting that more than 20,000 applications still needed supporting documents and over 70,000 students had not signed their NSFAS bursary agreements. The closing date for signing the bursary agreements is today (July 31) and students are urged to go to www.nsfas.org.za and sign or face not receiving their allowances.