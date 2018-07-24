Cape to Cairo travellers aim to build 67 colleges

A group of volunteers from seven countries began the first stage of their epic journey from Cape Town to Cairo to raise funds to build a free college last week. Inspired by Mandela Day, 67-day journey has received such strong support that they have upped their goal of building one college to building 67 across Africa by 2029.

The volunteers are currently traveling around South Africa, catching up with locals who are working to make a difference….

The initial goal of the Cape to Cairo project to was to raise funds to build a free Technical and Vocational Education and Training college (TVET) in Ngobi Village Hammanskraal, outside Pretoria from 100% recycled material. The response to the team’s goal was so good that the aim has changed to building 67 schools across Africa by 2029. The team will now be stopping at different villages along the 67 day trek to help out local communities and determine which villages will be receiving a free TVET school.

All donations are welcome and you can contribute on the Gofundme page. You can also follow the team’s progress on Facebook and Twitter