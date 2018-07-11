Africa student news wrap 11/7/18

Africa news for and about students.

UCT students create app to get textbooks cheaper

While dealing with the frustration of trying to get expensive text books at a better price, Tamir Shklaz got together with three classmates and taught themselves different programming languages so that they could build Quillo, a digital platform which connects buyers and sellers. After about 2‚000 downloads and 500 textbooks bought and sold since the app was launched this year, the creators are looking at expanding it to handle payments and deliveries.

“We want to become more than a textbook marketplace. We think textbooks are a huge problem‚ but there are a plethora of other problems that students deal with‚ whether that be grappling with content‚ social issues‚ or finding out about a course they want to take.” stated Shklaz. – Read the full story on the Times Live site

UJ have the golden touch at All Africa University Games 2018

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) took home the second largest number of gold medals in last week’s All Africa University Games. Ethiopia’s University of Addis Ababa scooped the most medals with 25 overall, eight of which were gold. Uganda’s Ndejje University had the most gold medals overall at 10 out of their 19 medals, while UJ came in second with nine gold medals out of their total of 12 medals overall.

Also representing South Africa at the games was Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), which managed six medals with one gold and ranked 13th out of the 36 participating Uni’s.

Top 10 Universities: Ndejje University (Uganda), UJ, Addis Ababa University (Ethiopia), University for Development Studies (Ghana), University Of Ghana, Legon (Ghana), Mekelle University (Ethiopia), Uganda Christian University (Uganda), Universite’ Cheikh Anta Diop De Dakar (Senegal), University of Botswana and University of Zimbabwe. – For more results and medal counts visit the Africa University Sports site.

First ever open access database for African education research

African education research was given a boost with the launch of the African Education Research Database (AERD). This first of a kind open access database is currently curating a collection of over 2,000 studies from 49 countries in sub-Saharan Africa by researchers based in sub-Saharan Africa.

Resulting from a partnership between Education Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA) and the Research for Equitable Access and Learning (REAL) Centre at the University of Cambridge it was launched in June of this year. “The database is important for raising the visibility of research written by African-based researchers. There is a lot of important work by researchers in the region which is currently overlooked and undervalued,” said Dr Rafael Mitchell from the REAL Centre

The database pools research undertaken over the past decade and also shows that annual research outputs from South Africa, Nigeria, Mozambique and Kenya among others, have steadily increased over the past 20 years. “We hope the database will be the first destination for anyone planning to conduct research in education in sub-Saharan Africa. Reviewing the existing knowledge base is a necessary first step to find out what has been conducted already,” said the REAL Centre’s Samuel Asare. – Read the full article on the University World News site.