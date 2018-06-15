Youth Day Celebrations

Youth Day commemorates a series of protests that began when thousands of black youth gathered at Orlando Stadium on June 16, 1976. They were protesting against an official order that made Afrikaans compulsory in black township schools. What started out as a peaceful protest against compulsory Afrikaans in schools spiraled out of control as riots broke out while police tried to disperse the crowd.

Estimates on the number of students killed vary greatly from between 176 up to 700. The original government figure claimed only 23 students were killed while the number of wounded was estimated to be over a thousand people.

We have put together a list of events happening around the country to celebrate Youth Day.

Joburg

Visit the Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum

The grounds are the site where the young Hector Pieterson was shot and killed and many other school children wounded. Contact 011 536 0611, entrance is R 30 per person. Open from Mon – Sat, 10:00 – 17:00

Youth Opportunities Expo

Youth, Jobs, Careers and Entrepreneurship Opportunities Expo hosted by Gauteng Provincial Government. There are 115 exhibitors from the private and public sector providing information and services on careers, jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities. It also provides career guidance, internships and learnerships.

At Nasrec Expo Centre until 17 June. Free entrance. Click here for more information.

Youth Day Debate At The Apartheid Museum

Have your say and join the debate around the Fallist movement. Call 011 309 4700 or email info@apartheidmuseum.org to attend. Saturday, 16 June between 14:00 – 15:00.

Hear Yee! Recording Studios 7th Birthday

Join in at the Hear Yee! Recording Studios 7th Birthday to celebrate Youth Day with local musos and DJs. All proceeds raised from this event will go towards supporting children born deaf. Tickets are R90 per person on Quicket. Go to their Facebook page for more information. Saturday, 16 June from 14:00 – 02:00

Youth Day 8km Picnic Hike

If you enjoy the great outdoors you can join the Youth Day 8km Picnic Hike taking place at Klipriviersberg nature reserve for a hike of steep climbs and one river crossing. After the trek you will enjoy a picnic braai. Fees payable: R 390.00 p/p . 16 June 2018 from 07:30 – 12:00.

Cape Town

Youth Day at Iziko Museums

Iziko Museums of South Africa and The Rainbow Academy School of performing arts and business presents a musical narrative of song and dance to celebrate “Youth Day”. From 12 midday. For more information about the performance please contact Thenjiwe Mgedisi (MamT) & Imke du Toit on (021) 426 47 59 or imke@rainbowacademy.co.za or thenjiwe@rainbowacademy.co.za or wkasibe@iziko.org.za

Ekasi Outdoor Cinema screening: Sarafina!

Ekasi Outdoor Cinema presents a screening of Sarafina! – the story on the history of Youth Day, about the Soweto Riots in opposition of Afrikaans as the language to be used in schools. This mobile cinema screens films in township, showing inspiring African films for kids and youth. 16 June 2018, from 13:00 – 16:00. Khayelitsha. Cost: Free entry.

Youth Month at Artscape Theatre

The Artscape Youth Comedy Festival Stand-up comedy show featuring four local young comedians. 15 June at Artscape Arena. Tickets R 80.

The Youth Jazz Festival focuses on jazz skills development. Musical director, Amanda Tiffin will lead a group of jazz musicians to act as mentors for youth. 15 June Artscape Theatre. Tickets R 80.

Band Stand will showcase music literacy and development of young musicians within the fields of brass and woodwinds. 16 June. Artscape Theatre. Tickets R 40

Art Career Expo takes place to support artists who wish to pursue their studies formally within the creative sectors. 19 June Marble Foyer at Artscape. Free entrance

Durban

Youth Poetry Jam

Open mic event in honour of the memory of the youth of 1976 through poetry. The event will be hosted by renowned poet, Iain EWOK Robinson. Registration is at 10:30 on the day and the show takes place from 10:30 to 15:30. Cash bar available for food and refreshments. 16 June Alliance Française de Durban. Cost: Free entry.

Ntenga Foundation Charity Run/Walk

The Ntenga Foundation Charity Run/Walk is a unique charity event in KwaZulu-Natal, fusing music and athletic events. Nearly 6 000 runners will participate in this year’s race – either a 5km or 10km run/walk. Funds raised will go towards buying school shoes for underprivileged children. 16 June. 07:00 – 09:00 Race starts at Moses Mabhida Stadium and ends at uShaka Marine World. Entries for the event are closed but they would love your support along the route.

Vuma 103 Family Day Concert

Vuma 103 presents a concert for the whole family, featuring some of SA’s top acts.

The line-up includes Gospel Icon Discovery winners, Dr Tumi, Khaya Mthetwa, Dumi Mkokstad and Karabo. There will also be a secured area to keep children (2 to 16 years of age) entertained while parents enjoy the concert.

From 12:00 – 18:00. People’s Park, Moses Mabhida Stadium. 44 Isaiah Ntshangase Rd, Stamford Hill, Durban,

Book at Computicket. R200 per person. Children under 12 free. Cooler boxes cost R80 on the day (no glass permitted).

Imbumba Fiesta

Imbumba means “United together in one harmony” in Zulu. The Fiesta will include a winter themed market, food stalls, info stands, an open mic and concert. There will also be a park clean up from 08:00 to 09:00. 16 June Bulwer Park, Glenwood in Durban. Cost: Free entry.

Port Elizabeth

Youth Day Bash with PEFM87.6

We invite all youth groups, churches and schools to come out and show support as we enjoy an evening of praise and worship. 15 June at 6:00 pm–9:00 pm.

VMI Cotswold Port Elizabeth.

The Grand: Youth Day Bloc Party

The Grand Youth Day Bloc Party is set to be a fusion of music, art, food, and all-round South African youth culture.

TIMO ODV

Aidin Caye

Robin Muniz

Alley

WannahBeatz

Mogey

Starts: 15 June at 5:00 pm to 16 June at 02:00am

Tickets: thegrand.nutickets.co.za R100

33 Chapel St, Port Elizabeth.

Forever Young – Youth Day Celebration

Independent New Brighton based music group Clique Claq will be will hosting “Forever Young”. An all local lineup of musicians, DJ’s and food vendors to help you celebrate being as young as you feel!!

Gates open at 13:30. R100 gets you in and kids under 12 can come for FREE!

A cash bar is available. NO cooler boxes, NO Occa Pipes NO bad vibes

Chicky’s Yard. Alabaster street, Port Elizabeth

AFDA Port Elizabeth Experimental Film Festival

AFDA Port Elizabeth’s brings you the annual Experimental Film Festival which will be premiering our 3rd year short films.

AFDA Port Elizabeth Campus, Old Museum Building, 28 Bird Street

Tickets: R 40 p/p. Phone: +27 (0) 41 582 1266