Student news wrap 27/6/18

Cape to Cairo to build a free TVET college in Pretoria

Volunteers from 7 countries are getting ready to journey from Cape Town to Cairo in 67 days to raise funds for a free college in Pretoria. The team will travel a total of 12 461 KM through 12 countries in the hopes of raising R3,6 million. The funds will build a free Technical and Vocational Education and Training college (TVET) in Ngobi Village Hammanskraal, outside Pretoria from 100% recycled material. Funds are being raised through the sale of marketing space on the 4X4 vehicles that will embark on the trip from July 18 to September 23. The public can also donate funds. The team will stop and volunteer in every country they pass through in honour of Nelson Mandela who would have been 100 years old this year, raising awareness on issues such as gender equality, education, food and recycling.

– Check out the Cpt2Cai site for all the details. We will keep you updated on the full journey.

Kenyan employers pay the price of unprepared graduates

Kenya is producing at least 10,000 graduates each year but it is bringing about a dilemma in the job market. The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) says that up to 70% of entry-level recruits need a refresher course before they start to deliver in their new jobs. The result is a near doubling of staff costs for a majority of employers. “We are facing a complex situation that is increasingly driving up the cost of doing business. The university training focuses more on academic qualifications as opposed to imparting specific skills and competencies,” said Jacqueline Mugo, the executive director at FKE.

As the government grapples with an oversupply of university graduates, Kenya also has to deal with a youth unemployment rate that sits close to 60%. “The misadventures of Kenya’s education and training programmes are now coming to bear on the labour market. Years of unplanned education expansion, characterised by a push for numbers with academic qualifications devoid of practical skills and work ethos, have created a huge pool of unemployable graduates, which is disastrous to the economy,” the Daily Nation local newspaper said in an editorial.

In an effort to address the skills gap, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said provision of quality and relevant education and training would be a key focus area in the next financial year. Government will focus on improving and expanding technical and vocational education and training institutes in order to equip the youth with the relevant skills necessary for industrialisation,” he stated in his 2018-19 budget speech. According to the latest Inter-University Council for East Africa survey, 51% of Kenyan graduates were believed to be unfit for jobs. – Read the full article on the University World News site