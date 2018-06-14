PUK FM Local Top Ten 13/06/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. They’ve been up they’ve been down now they own the crown; Grassy Spark are rocking number 1 for a 2nd week. Check who else is riding the chart.
#2 Seaboat Captain by Retro Dizzy
#3 Querencia by BRYNN
#4 BLCK GRLS by Freshlyground
#5 Vultures by Go The Rodeo
#6 Too Blessed To Be Stressed by The Kiffness ft Matthew Gold
#7 I’ve Been Looking by Johnny Clegg ft Jesse Clegg
#8 Choo Choo by Diamond Thug
#8 Coldest Winter Day by Veladraco
#10 Sapphire by Diamond Thug