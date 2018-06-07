PUK FM Local Top Ten 06/06/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. They’ve been up they’ve been down now they own the crown; Grassy Spark are this week’s number 1. Check who else is riding the chart.
#2 Vultures by Go The Rodeo
#3 Seaboat Captain by Retro Dizzy
#4 Choo Choo by Diamond Thug
#5 Querencia by BRYNN
#6 BLCK GRLS by Freshlyground
#7 Rosemary by Moses Metro Man
#8 Just For You by Sutherland
#9 Too Blessed To Be Stressed by The Kiffness ft Matthew Gold
#10 Dog Day by Dan Patlansky