Varsity Hockey rounds 5 – 7

The results from this weekend’s games, played at Tuks Stadium.
Round 5
Maties 8-4 Kovsies – Maties demolish Kovsies as they seal the win
Scorers:
Maties: 8 Goals: Clayton Saker, Dayne Samboer (2), Nicholas Giger, Gareth Tate, Alex Tate
Kovsies: 4 Goals: Justin Smouse, Mvelase Mbombisa
FNB Player of the Match: Wade Dollman (Maties)
Mugg & Bean Star Player: Willam Everleigh (Maties)
Samsung Super Striker: Dayne Samboer (Maties)
UJ 5-3 Madibaz – UJ beat Madibaz with a second half comeback
Scorers:
UJ: 5 Goals: Che February, Courtney Halle (2)
Madibaz: 3 Goals: Richard Asmah-Andoh, Spencer Botes.
FNB Player of the Match: Michael Newland-Nel (UJ)
Mugg & Bean Star Player: Nathan Waters (Madibaz)
Samsung Super Striker: Courtney Halle (UJ)
Tuks 2-4 UCT – UCT score to hand Tuks first defeat.
Scorers:
Tuks: 2 Goals: Steven Paulo
UCT: 4 Goals: Ross Talmage, James Watters, Dan Cole
FNB Player of the Match: Onke Letuka (Tuks)
Mugg & Bean Star Player: Matthew Davies (Tuks)
Samsung Super Striker: Dan Cole (UCT)
NWU 8-7 Wits – NWU came from behind to beat half time leaders Wits
Scorers:
NWU: 8 Goals: Pierre Bothma (2), Sinoxolo Mbekeni, Snyman Thessner (2)
Wits: 7 Goals: Brandon James (3), Kingsley Botes, Sean Donaldson
FNB Player of the Match: Sinoxolo Mbekeni (NWU)
Mugg & Bean Star Player: Brandon James (Wits)
Samsung Super Striker: Andrew Oosthuizen (NWU)
Round 6
Wits 12-4 Kovsies – An emphatic win for wits.
Scorers:
Wits: 12 Goals: Rusten Abrahams (3), Bryce Cressy, Kingsley Botes, Chad Futcher
Kovsies: 4 Goals: Willie Kruger, Egon Van der Merwe
FNB Player of the Match: Chad Futcher (Wits)
Mugg & Bean Star Player: Duncan Fischer (Wits)
Samsung Super Striker: Rusten Abrahams (Wits)
UJ 0-2 UCT – UCT stun UJ in low scoring encounter
Scorers:
UCT: 2 Goal: Jack Forest
UJ: 0
FNB Player of the Match: Bjorn Sorensen (UCT)
Mugg & Bean Star Player: Tristan Blackie-Roden (UJ)
Samsung Super Striker: Jack Forest (UCT)
Madibaz 2-4 NWU – NWU edge Madibaz 4-2 in thriller
Scorers:
NWU: 4 Goals: Snyman Thessner, Killian Ludick
Madibaz: 2 Goals: Laython Coombs, Brodie Fanoe
FNB Player of the Match: Sinoxolo Mbekeni (NWU)
Mugg & Bean Star Player: Mthokoza Mbotho (NWU)
Samsung Super Striker: Laython Coombs (Madibaz)
Tuks 4-5 Maties – The home side lose in a titanic battle with Maties
Scorers:
Maties: 5 Goals: Dayne Samboer (2), Matthew Roman
Tuks: 4 Goals: Steven Paulo, Nicholas Pio
FNB Player of the Match: Alex Stewart (Maties)
Mugg & Bean Star Player: Nicholas Giger (Maties)
Samsung Super Striker: Steven Paulo (Tuks)
Round 7
Maties 15-2 UJ – Defending champs UJ crash out as Maties dominate
Scorers:
Maties: 15 Goals: Reece Arendse (3), Matthew Roman, Dayne Samboer (3), Maximillian Pike
UJ: 2 Goals: Che February
FNB Player of the Match: Alex Stewart (Maties)
Mugg & Bean Star Player: Matthew Martins (UJ)
Samsung Super Striker: Reece Arendse (Maties)
NWU PUK 4-0 UCT – Pukke crush UCT’s semi-final hopes.
Scorers:
NWU: 4 Goals: Mitesh Makan, Killian Ludick
UCT: 0
FNB Player of the Match: Gertjie Lamprecht (NWU)
Mugg & Bean Star Player: Anton van Loggerenberg (UCT)
Samsung Super Striker: Mitesh Makan (NWU)
Madibaz 2-7 Wits – Hard luck for Madibaz who fail to win any games in the tournament.
Scorers:
Madibaz: 2 Goals: Christopher Wynford
Wits: 7 Goals: Chad Futcher (2), Rusten Abrahams, Kamal Ramburuth-Hurt
FNB Player of the Match: Kamal Ramburuth-Hurt (Wits)
Mugg & Bean Star Player: Duncan Fischer (Wits)
Samsung Super Striker: Chad Futcher (Wits)
Tuks 8-0 Kovsies – UP Tuks finish second on the log as Kovsies have to settle for 7th.
Scorers:
Tuks: 8 Goals: Michael Forrest (2), Ashley Kemp, Steven Paulo, Bradley Sherwood,
Kovsies: 0
FNB Player of the Match: Jared Cass (Tuks)
Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Lourens Esterhuizen (Kovsies)
Samsung Super Striker: Ashley Kemp (Tuks)