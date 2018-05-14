Varsity Hockey rounds 5 – 7

The results from this weekend’s games, played at Tuks Stadium.

Round 5

Maties 8-4 Kovsies – Maties demolish Kovsies as they seal the win

Scorers:

Maties: 8 Goals: Clayton Saker, Dayne Samboer (2), Nicholas Giger, Gareth Tate, Alex Tate

Kovsies: 4 Goals: Justin Smouse, Mvelase Mbombisa

FNB Player of the Match: Wade Dollman (Maties)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Willam Everleigh (Maties)

Samsung Super Striker: Dayne Samboer (Maties)

UJ 5-3 Madibaz – UJ beat Madibaz with a second half comeback

Scorers:

UJ: 5 Goals: Che February, Courtney Halle (2)

Madibaz: 3 Goals: Richard Asmah-Andoh, Spencer Botes.

FNB Player of the Match: Michael Newland-Nel (UJ)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Nathan Waters (Madibaz)

Samsung Super Striker: Courtney Halle (UJ)

Tuks 2-4 UCT – UCT score to hand Tuks first defeat.

Scorers:

Tuks: 2 Goals: Steven Paulo

UCT: 4 Goals: Ross Talmage, James Watters, Dan Cole

FNB Player of the Match: Onke Letuka (Tuks)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Matthew Davies (Tuks)

Samsung Super Striker: Dan Cole (UCT)

NWU 8-7 Wits – NWU came from behind to beat half time leaders Wits

Scorers:

NWU: 8 Goals: Pierre Bothma (2), Sinoxolo Mbekeni, Snyman Thessner (2)

Wits: 7 Goals: Brandon James (3), Kingsley Botes, Sean Donaldson

FNB Player of the Match: Sinoxolo Mbekeni (NWU)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Brandon James (Wits)

Samsung Super Striker: Andrew Oosthuizen (NWU)

Round 6

Wits 12-4 Kovsies – An emphatic win for wits.

Scorers:

Wits: 12 Goals: Rusten Abrahams (3), Bryce Cressy, Kingsley Botes, Chad Futcher

Kovsies: 4 Goals: Willie Kruger, Egon Van der Merwe

FNB Player of the Match: Chad Futcher (Wits)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Duncan Fischer (Wits)

Samsung Super Striker: Rusten Abrahams (Wits)

UJ 0-2 UCT – UCT stun UJ in low scoring encounter

Scorers:

UCT: 2 Goal: Jack Forest

UJ: 0

FNB Player of the Match: Bjorn Sorensen (UCT)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Tristan Blackie-Roden (UJ)

Samsung Super Striker: Jack Forest (UCT)

Madibaz 2-4 NWU – NWU edge Madibaz 4-2 in thriller

Scorers:

NWU: 4 Goals: Snyman Thessner, Killian Ludick

Madibaz: 2 Goals: Laython Coombs, Brodie Fanoe

FNB Player of the Match: Sinoxolo Mbekeni (NWU)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Mthokoza Mbotho (NWU)

Samsung Super Striker: Laython Coombs (Madibaz)

Tuks 4-5 Maties – The home side lose in a titanic battle with Maties

Scorers:

Maties: 5 Goals: Dayne Samboer (2), Matthew Roman

Tuks: 4 Goals: Steven Paulo, Nicholas Pio

FNB Player of the Match: Alex Stewart (Maties)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Nicholas Giger (Maties)

Samsung Super Striker: Steven Paulo (Tuks)

Round 7

Maties 15-2 UJ – Defending champs UJ crash out as Maties dominate

Scorers:

Maties: 15 Goals: Reece Arendse (3), Matthew Roman, Dayne Samboer (3), Maximillian Pike

UJ: 2 Goals: Che February

FNB Player of the Match: Alex Stewart (Maties)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Matthew Martins (UJ)

Samsung Super Striker: Reece Arendse (Maties)

NWU PUK 4-0 UCT – Pukke crush UCT’s semi-final hopes.

Scorers:

NWU: 4 Goals: Mitesh Makan, Killian Ludick

UCT: 0

FNB Player of the Match: Gertjie Lamprecht (NWU)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Anton van Loggerenberg (UCT)

Samsung Super Striker: Mitesh Makan (NWU)

Madibaz 2-7 Wits – Hard luck for Madibaz who fail to win any games in the tournament.

Scorers:

Madibaz: 2 Goals: Christopher Wynford

Wits: 7 Goals: Chad Futcher (2), Rusten Abrahams, Kamal Ramburuth-Hurt

FNB Player of the Match: Kamal Ramburuth-Hurt (Wits)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Duncan Fischer (Wits)

Samsung Super Striker: Chad Futcher (Wits)

Tuks 8-0 Kovsies – UP Tuks finish second on the log as Kovsies have to settle for 7th.

Scorers:

Tuks: 8 Goals: Michael Forrest (2), Ashley Kemp, Steven Paulo, Bradley Sherwood,

Kovsies: 0

FNB Player of the Match: Jared Cass (Tuks)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Lourens Esterhuizen (Kovsies)

Samsung Super Striker: Ashley Kemp (Tuks)