Varsity Hockey 2018 round 1 – 3

A summary of the first three rounds of the Varsity Hockey tournament 2018.
Round 1
4 May 2018 Wits Astro Jhb
UP Tuks 5 – UJ 0
NWU Pukke 10 – UFS Kovsies 4
Madibaz 4 – Maties 6
Wits 6 – UCT 2
Round 2
5 May 2018 Wits Astro Jhb
Wits 2 – Maties 4
UCT 6 – Madibaz 0
UJ 7 – UFS Kovsies 0
UP Tuks 4 – NWU Puk 4 Tuks won 3-2 in the shootout
Round 3
6 May 2018 Wits Astro Jhb
Wits 5 – UP Tuks 6
UJ 3 – NWU Puk 2
Madibaz 2 – UFS Kovsies 4
UCT 2 – Maties 6
Round 4 will be played today with NWU Pukke v Maties already underway.
NWU Puk v Maties 13:30 (TV) Wits Astro, Johannesburg
UFS Kovsies v UCT 15:15 (TV) Wits Astro, Johannesburg
Madibaz v UP Tuks 17:00 (TV) Wits Astro, Johannesburg
Wits v UJ 18:45 (TV) Wits Astro, Johannesburg
Courtesy Varsity Sports