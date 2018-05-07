Varsity Hockey 2018 round 1 – 3

A summary of the first three rounds of the Varsity Hockey tournament 2018.

Round 1

4 May 2018 Wits Astro Jhb

UP Tuks 5 – UJ 0

NWU Pukke 10 – UFS Kovsies 4

Madibaz 4 – Maties 6

Wits 6 – UCT 2

Round 2

5 May 2018 Wits Astro Jhb

Wits 2 – Maties 4

UCT 6 – Madibaz 0

UJ 7 – UFS Kovsies 0

UP Tuks 4 – NWU Puk 4 Tuks won 3-2 in the shootout

Round 3

6 May 2018 Wits Astro Jhb

Wits 5 – UP Tuks 6

UJ 3 – NWU Puk 2

Madibaz 2 – UFS Kovsies 4

UCT 2 – Maties 6

Round 4 will be played today with NWU Pukke v Maties already underway.

NWU Puk v Maties 13:30 (TV) Wits Astro, Johannesburg

UFS Kovsies v UCT 15:15 (TV) Wits Astro, Johannesburg

Madibaz v UP Tuks 17:00 (TV) Wits Astro, Johannesburg

Wits v UJ 18:45 (TV) Wits Astro, Johannesburg

Courtesy Varsity Sports