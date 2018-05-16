Varsity Hockey 2018 Semi-Finals

Who’s in the final? Check results from the semi final games played in Pretoria.
Tuks 6-6 Wits (5-3)
UP did what needed to be done beating Wits 5-3 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 6-6 on Monday evening.
Scorers:
Tuks: 6 Goals: Mitchell Currie, Bradley Sherwood (3), Peobo Lembethe
Wits: 6 Goals: Kingsley Botes, Brandon James (3)
FNB Player of the Match: Brandon James (Wits)
Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Duncan Fischer (Wits)
Samsung Super Striker: Bradley Sherwood (Tuks)
Maties 2-2 NWU (2-0)
The final day was marred by the cold and wet which had an effect on players and supporters alike. Maties continued their impressive form to beat the NWU 2-0 in a penalty shootout after the first semi-final ended in a 2-2 draw. After an appeal of NWU’s goal against Maties a panel of hockey umpires concluded that the original decision not to award the goal, would stand.
Scorers:
Maties: 2 Goals: Dayne Samboer (2)
NWU: 2 Goals: Killian Ludick
FNB Player of the Match: Rob McKinley (Maties)
Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nicholas Giger (Maties)
Samsung Super Striker: Dayne Samboer (Maties)
UCT 6-5 UJ
UCT had the final say despite trailing for most of the match, beating UJ to claim fifth place for Varsity Hockey 2018.
Scorers:
UCT: 6 Goals: Daiyaan Solomons, Dan Cole (2)
UJ: 5 Goals: Manessah Dube, James Gilbert, Tristan Blackie-Roden, Ernest Joubert,
FNB Player of the Match: Jack Forest (UCT)
Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Anton van Loggerenberg (UCT)
Samsung Super Striker: Dan Cole (UCT)
Kovsies 0-6 Madibaz
Madibaz left their best efforts for last as they beat the University of the Free State 6-0 in the Varsity Hockey 7th/8th playoff.
Scorers:
Kovsies: 0
Madibaz: 6 Goals: Brodie Fanoe, Laython Coombs (2)
FNB Player of the Match: Laython Coombs (Madibaz)
Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nathan Waters (Madibaz)
Samsung Super Striker: Brodie Fanoe (Madibaz)
The Varsity Hockey final between Maties and UP Tuks will take place at the Maties Hockey Astro on Monday, 21 May 2018.