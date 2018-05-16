Varsity Hockey 2018 Semi-Finals

Who’s in the final? Check results from the semi final games played in Pretoria.

Tuks 6-6 Wits (5-3)

UP did what needed to be done beating Wits 5-3 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 6-6 on Monday evening.

Scorers:

Tuks: 6 Goals: Mitchell Currie, Bradley Sherwood (3), Peobo Lembethe

Wits: 6 Goals: Kingsley Botes, Brandon James (3)

FNB Player of the Match: Brandon James (Wits)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Duncan Fischer (Wits)

Samsung Super Striker: Bradley Sherwood (Tuks)

Maties 2-2 NWU (2-0)

The final day was marred by the cold and wet which had an effect on players and supporters alike. Maties continued their impressive form to beat the NWU 2-0 in a penalty shootout after the first semi-final ended in a 2-2 draw. After an appeal of NWU’s goal against Maties a panel of hockey umpires concluded that the original decision not to award the goal, would stand.

Scorers:

Maties: 2 Goals: Dayne Samboer (2)

NWU: 2 Goals: Killian Ludick

FNB Player of the Match: Rob McKinley (Maties)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nicholas Giger (Maties)

Samsung Super Striker: Dayne Samboer (Maties)

UCT 6-5 UJ

UCT had the final say despite trailing for most of the match, beating UJ to claim fifth place for Varsity Hockey 2018.

Scorers:

UCT: 6 Goals: Daiyaan Solomons, Dan Cole (2)

UJ: 5 Goals: Manessah Dube, James Gilbert, Tristan Blackie-Roden, Ernest Joubert,

FNB Player of the Match: Jack Forest (UCT)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Anton van Loggerenberg (UCT)

Samsung Super Striker: Dan Cole (UCT)

Kovsies 0-6 Madibaz

Madibaz left their best efforts for last as they beat the University of the Free State 6-0 in the Varsity Hockey 7th/8th playoff.

Scorers:

Kovsies: 0

Madibaz: 6 Goals: Brodie Fanoe, Laython Coombs (2)

FNB Player of the Match: Laython Coombs (Madibaz)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nathan Waters (Madibaz)

Samsung Super Striker: Brodie Fanoe (Madibaz)

The Varsity Hockey final between Maties and UP Tuks will take place at the Maties Hockey Astro on Monday, 21 May 2018.