Varsity Hockey 2018 round 4

A round up of results from Monday’s games.

NWU 5 – Maties 6

Maties retained their unbeaten status by scoring at the brink of full time to narrowly beat NWU 6-5.

Scorers:

Maties: 6

Goals: Maximillian Pike, Luke Schooling, Reece Arendse

NWU: 5

Goals: Pierre Botma (2), Clayton Tait

FNB Player of the Match: Mthokozisi Mbotho (NWU)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Mthokozisi Mbotho (NWU)

Samsung Super Striker: Pierre Botma (NWU)

UCT 5 – Kovsies 0

UCT dominated for most of the game to overcome Kovsies 5-0.

Scorers:

UCT: 5

Goals: Jayde Roussouw, Tim Alfeld, Ross Talmage

Kovsies: 0

FNB Player of the Match: Bjorn Sorensen (UCT)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Van Loggerenberg (UCT)

Samsung Super Striker: Tim Alfeld (UCT)

UP Tuks 6 – Madibaz 1

Tuks won comfortably against Madibaz to remain unbeaten ahead of their home (Tuks) leg next weekend.

Scorers:

Tuks: 6

Goals: Steven Paulo (2), Bradley Sherwood, Michael Forest,

Madibaz: 1

Goal: Keoghan Penhall

FNB Player of the Match: Bradley Sherwood (Tuks)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Hendrik Kriek (Tuks)

Samsung Super Striker: Steven Paulo (Tuks)

Wits 4 – UJ 2

Wits managed to beat the Orange Army of UJ to conclude the Wits leg of the Varsity Hockey tournament

Scorers:

Wits: 4

Goals: Kingsley Botes (2)

UJ: 2

Goal: Che February

FNB Player of the Match: Kingsley Botes (Wits)

Mugg & Bean Star Player: Duncan Fischer (Wits)

Samsung Super Striker: Kingsley Botes (Wits)

