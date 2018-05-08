Varsity Hockey 2018 round 4

A round up of results from Monday’s games.
NWU 5 – Maties 6
Maties retained their unbeaten status by scoring at the brink of full time to narrowly beat NWU 6-5.
Scorers:
Maties: 6
Goals: Maximillian Pike, Luke Schooling, Reece Arendse
NWU: 5
Goals: Pierre Botma (2), Clayton Tait
FNB Player of the Match: Mthokozisi Mbotho (NWU)
Mugg & Bean Star Player: Mthokozisi Mbotho (NWU)
Samsung Super Striker: Pierre Botma (NWU)
UCT 5 – Kovsies 0
UCT dominated for most of the game to overcome Kovsies 5-0.
Scorers:
UCT: 5
Goals: Jayde Roussouw, Tim Alfeld, Ross Talmage
Kovsies: 0
FNB Player of the Match: Bjorn Sorensen (UCT)
Mugg & Bean Star Player: Van Loggerenberg (UCT)
Samsung Super Striker: Tim Alfeld (UCT)
UP Tuks 6 – Madibaz 1
Tuks won comfortably against Madibaz to remain unbeaten ahead of their home (Tuks) leg next weekend.
Scorers:
Tuks: 6
Goals: Steven Paulo (2), Bradley Sherwood, Michael Forest,
Madibaz: 1
Goal: Keoghan Penhall
FNB Player of the Match: Bradley Sherwood (Tuks)
Mugg & Bean Star Player: Hendrik Kriek (Tuks)
Samsung Super Striker: Steven Paulo (Tuks)
Wits 4 – UJ 2
Wits managed to beat the Orange Army of UJ to conclude the Wits leg of the Varsity Hockey tournament
Scorers:
Wits: 4
Goals: Kingsley Botes (2)
UJ: 2
Goal: Che February
FNB Player of the Match: Kingsley Botes (Wits)
Mugg & Bean Star Player: Duncan Fischer (Wits)
Samsung Super Striker: Kingsley Botes (Wits)
