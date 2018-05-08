Varsity Hockey 2018 fixtures

Remaining fixtures for the tournament taking place at Tuks Stadium, Pretoria.

Round 5

NWU Puk v Wits 11.05.2018 13:30

UJ v Madibaz 11.05.2018 15:15

Maties v UFS Kovsies 11.05.2018 17:00

UP Tuks v UCT 11.05.2018 18:45

Round 6

UFS Kovsies v Wits Hockey 12.05.2018 13:30

UCT v UJ 12.05.2018 15:15

Madibaz v NWU Puk 12.05.2018 17:00

UP Tuks v Maties 12.05.2018 18:45

Round 7

Madibaz v Wits 13.05.2018 13:30 (TV)

NWU Puk v UCT 13.05.2018 15:15 (TV)

Maties v UJ 13.05.2018 17:00 (TV)

UP Tuks v UFS Kovsies 14.05.2018 18:45 (TV)

Round 8 and 9 TBC