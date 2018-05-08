Varsity Hockey 2018 fixtures

Remaining fixtures for the tournament taking place at Tuks Stadium, Pretoria.
Round 5
NWU Puk v Wits 11.05.2018 13:30
UJ v Madibaz 11.05.2018 15:15
Maties v UFS Kovsies 11.05.2018 17:00
UP Tuks v UCT 11.05.2018 18:45
Round 6
UFS Kovsies v Wits Hockey 12.05.2018 13:30
UCT v UJ 12.05.2018 15:15
Madibaz v NWU Puk 12.05.2018 17:00
UP Tuks v Maties 12.05.2018 18:45
Round 7
Madibaz v Wits 13.05.2018 13:30 (TV)
NWU Puk v UCT 13.05.2018 15:15 (TV)
Maties v UJ 13.05.2018 17:00 (TV)
UP Tuks v UFS Kovsies 14.05.2018 18:45 (TV)
Round 8 and 9 TBC