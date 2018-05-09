UJ scientists target cancer with ‘silver bullet’

A chance discussion over dinner has led to a revolutionary drug discovery by scientists at the University of Johannesburg. Silver thiocyanate phosphine complex, called UJ3 for short, is taking on cancer in a big way… and winning. So far, it has been successfully tested in rats and in human cancer cells in the laboratory. Human trials are still a long way away though.

Investigative TV programme Carte Blanche spoke to the researchers on this exciting project to find out exactly why experts are calling it the silver bullet.

To watch the video and find out more, please go to Carte Blanche’s website.