Tuks demolish Maties to lift the Cup

UP Tuks stunned Maties as they beat the competition frontrunners 5-0 in the Varsity Hockey final. Tuks put pressure on the hosts and scored their first points in the eighth minute. Maties could not convert any of their hard work into points in the second half and Tuks sealed their victory four minutes before time.

Scorers:

Maties: 0

Tuks: 5

Goals: Sam Mvimbi, Bradley Sherwood, Steven Paulo.

FNB Player of the Match: Mark Chong (Tuks)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Hendrik Kriek (Tuks)

Samsung Super Striker: Sam Mvimbi (Tuks)

Teams

Maties: 2. Andrew Hobson, 4. Nicholas Giger, 7. Matthew Roman, 9. Wade Dollman, 11. Dayne Samboer, 14. Gareth Tate, 15. Ruari Baker, 21. Clayton Saker, 22. Ross Anderson, 29. Mbuso Mgobozi, 38. William Everleigh.

Subs: 1. Rob McKinley (GK), 5. Tom Richardson, 8. Alex Stewart (c), 12. Maximillian Pike, 16. Jordan Turnbull, 23. Reece Arendse, 24. Callen Heynes.

Tuks: 1. Hendrik Kriek (GK), 3. Onke Letuka, 4. Mitchell Currie, 6. James Redfern, 7. Sam Mvimbi, 8. Peabo Lembethe (c), 9. Steven Paulo, 10. Michael Forrest, 15. Bradley Sherwood, 19. Matthew Davies, 22. Mark Chong.

Subs: 5. Jared Cass, 11. Ashley Kemp, 13. Matthew Butler, 16. Nicholas Pio, 20. Christian Kriek, 21. Tim Halle, 23. Sizwe Mthembu.

Courtesy Varsity Sports