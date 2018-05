You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. December Streets stay at number 1 with Magic. Check out who else is riding the chart this week.

#2 You Lie by Monark

#3 Just For You by Sutherland

#4 Dog Day by Dan Patlansky

#5 Stay Or Leave by Nic Preen And The World Of Birds

#6 Choo Choo by Diamond Thug

#7 Summer Forever by CrashCarBurn

#8 Rosemary by Moses Metro Man



#9 Pyromaniac by Grassy Spark

#10 Vultures by Go The rodeo