Student News Wrap 25/04/18

News from around the world.

India waives tuition fees to draw top students from Asia, Africa

India’s government has begun a drive to attract more foreign students to its leading higher education institutions. It has allocated 15,000 places a year at the top 160 universities and colleges, with the aim of making India a preferred education destination and promoting the country as a “hub of affordable education for foreign students”, in the words of India’s Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Fee waivers at several different rates and will be allocated based on merit to students from Asia and Africa. The top 25% will get a complete fee waiver, the next 25% a 50% waiver, and the rest a 25% fee reduction. – Read more on the University World News site

University of Utah installs a ‘cry closet’ in the library

The University of Utah is taking an approach to comforting its students as final exams come up that is sure to raise a few eyebrows. Students walking through the J. Willard Marriott Library at the university recently have noticed a strange free-standing structure in the hallway, which has been dubbed The Cry Closet. It comes complete with a sign on the door encouraging students to step in and have a cry. – Read the full story on the Daily Mail site

US students ‘Walk For World Water’

Pace University in Pleasantville hosted the Westchester Walk for World Water on Saturday to raise awareness on water scarcity. Participants walked one mile with large buckets of water on their heads to demonstrate the trek that many women around the world make each day to collect water. The event, organized by the Dyson College Institute for Sustainability and the Environment at Pace University and CELF, was held to draw attention to the scarcity of safe drinking water around the world and raise funds to provide LifeStraw® Community filters to schools in need. – Read more on the Pleasantville Patch site.

Chinese bank launches global student payment service

Global banking giant HSBC has launched an international education payment service aimed at Chinese students studying abroad. The service allows them to pay tuition fees in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Hong Kong. Overseas students or their families can use the HSBC China mobile app, or WeChat banking, to exchange the yuan into either the US dollar, the British pound, the Canadian dollar, the Australian dollar or the Hong Kong dollar to pay their tuition fees. – Read the full story on the South China Morning Post site