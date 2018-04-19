PUK FM Local Top Ten 18/04/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Made For Broadway are at number 1 with Don’t Say Goodbye. Check out who else is riding the chart this week.

#2 Hold Your Kite by Goldfish ft Sorana

#3 Waves by Jeremy Loops

#4 Everybody Knows by Opposite The Other

#5 Pyromaniac by Grassy Spark

#6 Summer Forever by Crash Car Burn

#7 Gewaarsku by Francois Van Coke

#8 Stay Or Leave by Nic Preen And The World Of Birds

#9 Magic by December Streets

#6 One Day by Ben Dey and the Concrete Lions

