PUK FM Local Top Ten 11/04/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Opposite The Other are at number 1 with Everybody Knows. Check out who else is riding the chart this week.

#2 Gewaarsku by Francois Van Coke

You can listen to the track and album here. Enjoy some epic music vids on youtube

#3 Hold Your Kite by Goldfish ft Sorana

#4 Don’t Say Goodbye by Made For Broadway

#5 Waves by Jeremy Loops

#6 One Day by Ben Dey and the Concrete Lions

You can listen to the full song here

#7 Pyromaniac by Grassy Spark

#8 No Escape by Charlie Finch



We have no media for this song at the moment but you can listen to or buy the track here or check out some great vids on Youtube

#9 Summer Forever by Crash Car Burn



#10 Lady by My Castle In Spain