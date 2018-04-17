Maties take the Cup!

After seven years and three consecutive finals, the Maroon Machine finally clinched their fourth Varsity Cup trophy winning 40 – 7 against NWU.

A boisterous sell-out crowd at the Danie Craven stadium saw the home side keep their shape on attack and do equally well in defence as they went into the half time break leading 10-7. Maties caught NWU out wide on numerous occasions but were let down by their composure in crucial areas inside the opposition’s territory. Despite this, the home team didn’t stop probing and got their just reward : Maties – Varsity Cup Champions, 2018.

Scorers:

FNB Maties: 40

Tries: Edwill van der Merwe; Johan Momsen; Munier Hartzenberg; Ricky Nwagbara

Cons: Chris Smith (4). Drop goals: Chris Smith

FNB NWU: 7

Tries: Tiaan Bezuidenhout. Cons: Schalk Hugo

FNB Player That Rocks: Johan van Niekerk (Maties)

Tournament awards:

FNB Player That Rocks: Walt Steenkamp (NWU)

FNB Back That Rocks: Duncan Saal (Maties)

FNB Forward That Rocks: Marno Redelinghuys (Maties)

Teams:

Maties: 15 Carlisle Nel, 14 Duncan Saal, 13 Michal Haznar, 12 Chris Smit, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Christopher Smith, 9 Remu Malan, 8 Marno Redelinghuys, 7 Chris Massyn, 6 Johan van Niekerk, 5 Johan Momsen, 4 Ernst van Rhyn, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Wilmar Arnoldi, 1 Chippie Oelofse (C)

Replacements: 16 HJ Luus, 17 Ricky Nwagbara, 18 Piet-Louw Strauss, 19 Brandon Valentyn, 20 Stefan Streicher, 21 Brandon Nel, 22 Munier Hartzenberg, 23 Jordan Chait

NWU: 15 Tapiwa Mafura, 14 Jimmy Mpailane, 13 Evardi Boshoff, 12 Akhona Nela, 11 Dean Stokes, 10 Schalk Hugo, 9 Chriswill September, 8 Tiaan Bezuidenhout, 7 Estehan Visagie, 6 Gideon van der Merwe, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Johan Retief, 3 Robert Hunt, 2 Louis van der Westhuizen, 1 Matimu Manganyi

Subs: 16 Percy Mngadi, 17 Nelius Theron, 18 Theodore Ferreira, 19 Jaco Swanepoel, 20 Wandile Mazibuko, 21 Nkosana Mbatha, 22 Henko Marais, 23 Justin Newman

Courtesy Varsity Sports