Varsity Cup Round 9

With the competition nearing it’s end for 2018, read more to see the winners of this round.

Shimlas 69 v CUT 33

Shimlas started off strongly with good tactical kicking and forced CUT onto the back foot in their own half. Shimlas flyhalf Lubabalo Dobela scored 24 points in the home side’s victory.

Scorers:

Shimlas: 69

Tries: Lubabalo Dobela (2), Francois Agenbag (2), Janco Cloete, Athi Halom, Bertie De Bod, Benji Jansen van Vuuren, Peter Mihlali. Conversions: Lubabalo Dobela (7)

Yellow: Henk Pretorius

CUT Ixias: 33

Tries: Stefan Van Schalkwyk (2), Penalty Try, Dimitrio Tieties, Tiisetso Madonsela

Conversions: Dimitrio Tieties (3)

FNB Player that Rocks: Lubabalo Dobela (Shimlas).

NWU 33 v Maties 33

It was a battle for the top of the log on Monday 26 March when FNB NWU took on FNB Maties at the Fanie du Toit Sports Grounds. Although the game ended in a draw, it was FNB Maties who had more to smile about when they secured the home final.

Scorers:

NWU: 33

Tries: Wandile Mazibuko, Tapiwa Mafura, Louis van der Westhuizen, Henko Marais

Cons: Schalk Hugo (3). Drop Kicks: Schalk Hugo

Maties: 33

Tries: Duncan Saal, Remu Malan, Wilmar Arnoldi, Ernst van Rhyn

Cons: Chris Smith (4) Pens: Chris Smith

FNB Player That Rocks: Tapiwa Mafura (NWU).

Tuks 82 v Madibaz 21

UP-Tuks crossed the tryline 11 times as they smashed Madibaz 82-21 in their final match of the 2018 Varsity Cup at the Tuks Rugby Stadium.

Scorers:

UP-Tuks: 82

Tries: Cameron Hufke (seven point try x 2), Xolisa Guma (seven point try, five point try x 2), Stephan Smith (2), Marnus Potgieter (2), Christo Hamman, Mashoa Mukhari

Conversions: Christo Hamman (3), Tinus de Beer (6)

Penalty: Hamman

Madibaz: 21

Tries: Siyamthanda Jwacu (seven-point try), Jean-Pierre Jamieson, Athenkosi Mayinje

Conversions: Henrique Olivier (2)

FNB Player that Rocks: Cameron Hufke (UP-Tuks).

UJ 18 v UCT 17

UJ will head to Potchefstroom for the Varsity Cup semi-finals after their victory over UCT, gaining four valuable log points and displacing FNB Shimlas from the final four.

UJ: 18

Tries: Tatendaishe Mujawo, Ronald Brown

Conversions: Kobus Engelbrecht (2)

Penalties: Kobus Engelbrecht (2)

Ikeys: 17

Tries: David Meilhuizen, Pieter Schoonraad

FNB Player That Rocks: Austin Davids (UJ)

The FNB Varsity Cup semi-finals fixtures for 2 April:

FNB NWU vs FNB UJ at 16h30 at Fanie du Toit Sportsground

FNB Maties vs FNB Wits at 19h00 at Danie Craven Stadium