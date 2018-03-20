Varsity Cup Round 8

Wins for Shimlas, NWU and UCT as UP Tuks and UJ draw their game in round 8 of the competition.
Shimlas 28 v Madibaz 22
Shimlas showed their intention to run the ball and play high-tempo rugby as they scraped to victory over a spirited Madibaz at Xerox Shimla Park in Bloemfontein.
Scorers:
FNB Shimlas: 28
Tries: Janco Cloete, Zenidine Booysen, Jacobus Lombaard (7-point), Ayabonga Oliphant
Conversions: Lubabalo Dobela (3).
FNB Madibaz: 22
Tries: Lindelwe Zungu (7-point), Lyolo Dapula
Conversions: Henrique Olivier (2).Penalties: Henrique Olivier (2)
Yellow cards: Lyolo Dapula, Wynand Grassman.
FNB Player That Rocks: Janco Cloete (Shimlas).
NWU 35 v Wits 31
Wits Rugby stadium saw an epic battle take place as NWU managed to get their revenge with a win against Wits. Wits however, also took a positive out of the game, managing to secure a bonus point loss.
Scorers:
FNB Wits: 31
Tries: David Cary (2), CJ Conradie, Conor Brockschmidt, CJ Greef
Cons: Chris Humphries
FNB NWU: 35
Tries: Penalty Try, Tiaan Bezuidenhout, Jimmy Mpailane, Dean Stokes, AK Nela
Cons: Schalk Hugo (2). Yellow card: Jaco Swanepoel
FNB Player That Rocks: AK Nela (NWU).
UP-Tuks 30 v UJ 30
UP-Tuks fought back to secure an unlikely draw against UJ. UP-Tuks are looking to avoid relegation while UJ have their sights set on a possible home semi-final.
Scorers:
FNB UP-Tuks: 30
Tries: Marnus Potgieter, Johan Grobbelaar (2), Cameron Hufke (seven-point)
Conversions: Christo Hamman (4)
FNB UJ: 30
Tries: Wian Conradie, James Venter, Odwa Nkunjana.
Conversions: Kobus Engelbrecht (3). Penalties: Engelbrecht (3)
Yellow card: Malembe Mpofu (FNB UJ)
FNB Player That Rocks: Wian Conradie (UJ)
UCT 30 v CUT 23
UCT survived a CUT fight back in the second half to claim a morale-boosting, and potentially season saving win in Bloemfontein on Monday. CUT on the other hand are now firmly in danger of relegation.
Scorers:
FNB CUT Ixias: 23
Tries: Ruben de Haas, Dimitrio Tieties and Ruan Wasserman. Conversions: Tieties (3)
FNB UCT Ikeys: 30
Tries: Schoonraad (2), John Saffy, Nyash Tarusenga
Conversions: Lohan Lubbe (3).
FNB Player That Rocks: Pieter Schoonraad (UCT)
