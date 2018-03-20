Varsity Cup Round 8

Wins for Shimlas, NWU and UCT as UP Tuks and UJ draw their game in round 8 of the competition.

Shimlas 28 v Madibaz 22

Shimlas showed their intention to run the ball and play high-tempo rugby as they scraped to victory over a spirited Madibaz at Xerox Shimla Park in Bloemfontein.

Scorers:

FNB Shimlas: 28

Tries: Janco Cloete, Zenidine Booysen, Jacobus Lombaard (7-point), Ayabonga Oliphant

Conversions: Lubabalo Dobela (3).

FNB Madibaz: 22

Tries: Lindelwe Zungu (7-point), Lyolo Dapula

Conversions: Henrique Olivier (2).Penalties: Henrique Olivier (2)

Yellow cards: Lyolo Dapula, Wynand Grassman.

FNB Player That Rocks: Janco Cloete (Shimlas).

NWU 35 v Wits 31

Wits Rugby stadium saw an epic battle take place as NWU managed to get their revenge with a win against Wits. Wits however, also took a positive out of the game, managing to secure a bonus point loss.

Scorers:

FNB Wits: 31

Tries: David Cary (2), CJ Conradie, Conor Brockschmidt, CJ Greef

Cons: Chris Humphries

FNB NWU: 35

Tries: Penalty Try, Tiaan Bezuidenhout, Jimmy Mpailane, Dean Stokes, AK Nela

Cons: Schalk Hugo (2). Yellow card: Jaco Swanepoel

FNB Player That Rocks: AK Nela (NWU).

UP-Tuks 30 v UJ 30

UP-Tuks fought back to secure an unlikely draw against UJ. UP-Tuks are looking to avoid relegation while UJ have their sights set on a possible home semi-final.

Scorers:

FNB UP-Tuks: 30

Tries: Marnus Potgieter, Johan Grobbelaar (2), Cameron Hufke (seven-point)

Conversions: Christo Hamman (4)

FNB UJ: 30

Tries: Wian Conradie, James Venter, Odwa Nkunjana.

Conversions: Kobus Engelbrecht (3). Penalties: Engelbrecht (3)

Yellow card: Malembe Mpofu (FNB UJ)

FNB Player That Rocks: Wian Conradie (UJ)

UCT 30 v CUT 23

UCT survived a CUT fight back in the second half to claim a morale-boosting, and potentially season saving win in Bloemfontein on Monday. CUT on the other hand are now firmly in danger of relegation.

Scorers:

FNB CUT Ixias: 23

Tries: Ruben de Haas, Dimitrio Tieties and Ruan Wasserman. Conversions: Tieties (3)

FNB UCT Ikeys: 30

Tries: Schoonraad (2), John Saffy, Nyash Tarusenga

Conversions: Lohan Lubbe (3).

FNB Player That Rocks: Pieter Schoonraad (UCT)

You can check our schedule for upcoming fixtures.