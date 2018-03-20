Varsity Cup Round 8

By Staff Writer -
0
244
Sibabalo Quma of Shimlas during the Varsity Cup match between Shimlas and Madibaz at Shimlapark UFS, Monday 19 March 2018, Bloemfontein, 2018

Wins for Shimlas, NWU and UCT as UP Tuks and UJ draw their game in round 8 of the competition.

Shimlas 28 v Madibaz 22
Shimlas showed their intention to run the ball and play high-tempo rugby as they scraped to victory over a spirited Madibaz at Xerox Shimla Park in Bloemfontein.

Scorers:

FNB Shimlas: 28
Tries: Janco Cloete, Zenidine Booysen, Jacobus Lombaard (7-point), Ayabonga Oliphant
Conversions: Lubabalo Dobela (3).

FNB Madibaz: 22
Tries: Lindelwe Zungu (7-point), Lyolo Dapula
Conversions: Henrique Olivier (2).Penalties: Henrique Olivier (2)
Yellow cards: Lyolo Dapula, Wynand Grassman.

FNB Player That Rocks: Janco Cloete (Shimlas).

NWU 35 v Wits 31
Wits Rugby stadium saw an epic battle take place as NWU managed to get their revenge with a win against Wits. Wits however, also took a positive out of the game, managing to secure a bonus point loss.

Scorers:

FNB Wits: 31
Tries: David Cary (2), CJ Conradie, Conor Brockschmidt, CJ Greef
Cons: Chris Humphries

FNB NWU: 35
Tries: Penalty Try, Tiaan Bezuidenhout, Jimmy Mpailane, Dean Stokes, AK Nela
Cons: Schalk Hugo (2). Yellow card: Jaco Swanepoel

FNB Player That Rocks: AK Nela (NWU).

UP-Tuks 30 v UJ 30
UP-Tuks fought back to secure an unlikely draw against UJ. UP-Tuks are looking to avoid relegation while UJ have their sights set on a possible home semi-final.

Scorers:
FNB UP-Tuks: 30
Tries: Marnus Potgieter, Johan Grobbelaar (2), Cameron Hufke (seven-point)
Conversions: Christo Hamman (4)

FNB UJ: 30
Tries: Wian Conradie, James Venter, Odwa Nkunjana.
Conversions: Kobus Engelbrecht (3). Penalties: Engelbrecht (3)
Yellow card: Malembe Mpofu (FNB UJ)
FNB Player That Rocks: Wian Conradie (UJ)

UCT 30 v CUT 23
UCT survived a CUT fight back in the second half to claim a morale-boosting, and potentially season saving win in Bloemfontein on Monday. CUT on the other hand are now firmly in danger of relegation.

Scorers:
FNB CUT Ixias: 23
Tries: Ruben de Haas, Dimitrio Tieties and Ruan Wasserman. Conversions: Tieties (3)

FNB UCT Ikeys: 30
Tries: Schoonraad (2), John Saffy, Nyash Tarusenga
Conversions: Lohan Lubbe (3).

FNB Player That Rocks: Pieter Schoonraad (UCT)

You can check our schedule for upcoming fixtures.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR