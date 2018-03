Varsity Cup Round 6

Massive wins for UJ and Wits and wins also for Maties and NWU in round 6 of Varsity Cup 2018.

Madibaz 8 v UJ 69

Madibaz lost dramatically to UJ, going down 69-8 at Auckland Park on Monday night.

Scorers:

FNB UJ: 69

Tries: Johannes Snyman (2); James Venter; Bradley Thain; Austin Davids; Tatendaishe Mujawo; Odwa Nkunjana; Henrik-Petrus van Schoor; Malembe Mpofu.

Conversions: Kobus Engelbrecht (8)

FNB Madibaz: 8

Tries: Siphumelele Msutwana. Conversions: Simon Bolze

Yellow cards: Siphumelele Msutwana; Jordan Koekemoer; Wynand Grassmann

FNB Player That Rocks: Kobus Engelbrecht (UJ)

Maties 33 v Ikeys 14

Maties got back to winning ways when they beat Ikeys in Stellenbosch on Monday evening.

Scorers:

Maties: 33

Tries: Duncan Saal; Brandon Nell; Stephan Streicher; Janco Venter

Conversions: Chris Smith (2)

Yellow Cards: Johan Momsen (Maties); Brandon Valentyn (Maties)

Ikeys: 14

Tries: Cuan Hablutzel; Stefano de Gouveia

Conversions: Karl Martin; Lohan Lubbe

FNB Player That Rocks: Neethling Fouche (Maties).

NWU 40 v Tuks 26

NWU claimed a comfortable bonus-point victory over defending champions UP-Tuks at the Tuks Rugby Stadium.

Scorers:

FNB UP-Tuks: 26

Tries : Marius Verwey, Marnus Potgieter, Johan Grobbelaar

Con : Cliven Loubcher. Pen : Cliven Loubcher

FNB NWU: 40

Tries : Chriswell September, Gideon van der Merwe, Tiaan Bezuidenhout, Tapiwa Mafura, Henko Marais (seven point try). Cons : Schalk Hugo (2). Pens : Hugo

FNB Player that Rocks: Walt Steenkamp (NWU).

CUT 18 v Wits 52

Wits ensured an emphatic win over CUT in Bloemfontein, by running in six tries, of which five were seven-point tries.

Scorers:

FNB Wits: 52

Tries : Kwanele Ngema (2), David Cary, Monakali, Ameer Williams, Thank you Mdudi. Cons: Christian Humphries (6)

FNB CUT: 18

Tries: Ruan Wasserman, Stefan Kruger. Pens: Denver Klue (2)

FNB Player that Rocks: Lwazi Monokali (Wits)

Courtesy Varsity Sport