University of Zululand campus stays closed after violent protests

The University of Zululand’s KwaDlangezwa campus remains closed after violent protests resulted in the campus closing last Thursday. In a statement this afternoon, the university said that false WhatsApp messages had been circulating to say that students must return to campus on Tuesday March 6.

The university reiterated that students would be told when they could return via its official communication channels. University staff however had been asked to return to campus today.

Students were protesting over delays to the payment of student meal allowances last week. According to IOL, students armed with sticks and bottles disrupted lectures. During the protest action, two police vehicles were set alight, university buildings were torched. More than 30 people were arrested and they appeared in court on Friday.

KZN police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane told Times Live that 32 people had been arrested. “They appeared in the Mthunzini Magistrate’s Court in connection with public violence charges‚” he said.