Student news round up 19/03/18

Yale announces MBA scholarships for African students (US)

Yale University president Peter Salovey announced that The Yale School of Management will dedicate two scholarships in its full-time MBA program for students from Africa who intend to return and contribute to economic growth in their nations and communities.

To be considered, prospective students from Africa must apply and be admitted to Yale School of Managements full-time MBA program. Once admitted, scholarship decisions will be decided based on the competitiveness of the applicants. No additional application is needed. These scholarships will be in addition to the school’s existing partnership with the Harambe Entrepreneurship Alliance, which provides a full-tuition scholarship to one outstanding African entrepreneur. – Read more on the IT Web site

Students drive innovations in Uganda

There has always been concern that university students, especially those doing science-based courses cannot create anything yet some have already made innovations. From affordable sanitary towels made from recycled materials to building a surveillance system, read more to see what these young people are up to. – Read the full story on the Daily Monitor site

Grab launches GrabVarsity for university students (Malaysia)

Malaysian ride-hailing app operator Grab has launched a tertiary student engagement programme, “GrabVarsity”, to address the needs of transportation while offering chances of internships and rewards for students. GrabVarsity is currently available in three Malaysian universities, while plans for expansion are under way and the goal is to ultimately connect all the country’s universities. – Read the full article on the Malaysian Reserve site

Jobs and companies that have created the most billionaires (Worldwide)

Hurun Global has published its 2018 rich-list, tracking 2,694 billionaires from 68 countries and from 2,157 companies – in what was another record-breaking year for the world’s ultra-rich. The report found that the there are now 437 more dollar-billionaires compared to 2017 – indicating that more than one person becomes a billionaire somewhere in the world every day.

While the report tracks the typical wealthy individuals such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, and investor Warren Buffet, it also looks at how the world’s dollar-billionaires created their wealth. – Read the full story on the Business Tech site