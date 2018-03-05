Student News round up 05/03/18

A round up of news from around the world.

Kenyan vice-chancellor refuses to resign over student killing

Meru University vice-chancellor Japheth Magambo has downplayed calls for his resignation after the murder by police of student leader Evans Njoroge last Tuesday. “Why resign? What for?” is what the vice-chancellor said following a call for his removal. A stand-off between students and the university’s management has disrupted learning for a whole academic year. Learners have demonstrated at least six times. Read the full report on The Star site.

New Zealand universities see little benefit from zero-fee policy

Universities say the government’s zero-fee policy for new tertiary students has increased administration costs, but is having little impact on enrolments. Vice-chancellor of Auckland University of Technology Derek McCormack said its enrolments were about the same as last year, but the cost of the enrolment process had gone up. The director of planning and information at the University of Auckland, Pamela Moss, said its enrolments had not increased, but the zero-fee policy had caused significant increases to costs. Read the full story on the Radio New Zealand site

Study finds hazing rates ‘incredibly high’ at Australian universities

New students in major Australian universities are subjected to violent hazing rituals, a report said last week. The Red Zone report by activist group End Rape on Campus focused on orientation week before the start of classes and covered 12 Australian universities. “The rates of hazing and sexual assaults at colleges in Australia are incredibly high,” the study’s co-author Anna Hush told AFP, adding that some of the rituals dated back decades. – Full report on The Straits Times site

Canadian group 3D prints open source medical supply plans

Medical Makers is a global organization based in Toronto that works to create open-source 3D printing prototypes that benefit patients and health-care providers.The organization brings together professionals working in science, technology and medicine, as well as students with an interest in learning about how 3D printing technology can benefit the world.

Queen’s University student Jessie Payne says. “Their goal is to make health care accessible everywhere,” Payne said. “In super remote areas, people often don’t have the funding or the resources available to ship in medical supplies. If we can get them linked up to the 3D printing network they can just print whatever they need on site.” – Read the full story on The Whig.Com site