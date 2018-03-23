UP SRC assists NSFAS students with accommodation

On 26 February, the SRC’s Deputy Secretary Kutlwano Mositi announced on the SRC Facebook page that after much discussion they had managed to secure 50 beds at Hatfield Studios for NSFAS students at a discounted price. Hatfield Studios has been accommodating TuksRes students since 2015.

Mositi said that there was no criteria that was used for placement. All NSFAS students who had a reasonable outstanding amount after tuition fees qualified for this offer.

With regards to why the amount was R1000 for 10 months, Kutlwano explained that this was the maximum amount students could afford. He said, “It all depended on how much the student had after their tuition fees were deducted. For example, the company made the following proposal, (R43 000 for the year, for a student who chooses to reside at Hatfield Studios and R36 000 for students who choose to reside at Studios@Burnett). So if students had those exact amounts or more, they wouldn’t need to pay the top up fee as required, but if the aid student had less than the two amounts, that is where the top up figure would be determined from”.

Mositi explained that he had been informed that students would need to pay for their own electricity, but that water was included in the overall amount. He added that all the agreements that they had concluded with the private accommodation stakeholders would be self-catering.

When asked why Hatfield Studios was chosen, Mositi said, “Myself and some colleagues have been negotiating with various private accommodation providers to ensure that more NSFAS students were offered […] affordable quality places to stay. Studios agreed to our request already during the registration period in January. A week ago, myself, the SRC President, Kwena Moloto and SRC Residences, Heidi Davis concluded a deal with South Point, where students would only need to pay R1100 booking fee and the rest would be covered by NSFAS. This would include water, electricity, and the bus shuttle fee. Unfortunately, a deal could not be concluded with Mid City Properties and TMM Lofts”.

Written by: Refilwe Mofokeng

Originally published: perdeby.co.za/sections/news/6044-src-assists-nsfas-students-with-accommodation