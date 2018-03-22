PUK FM Local Top Ten 21/03/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Crimson House peak at number 1 with Don’t Forget To Take Your Medicine. Check out who else is riding the chart this week.

#2 My Koningkryk by Jack Parow

#3 Ghetto Disko by Bye Beneco

#4 No Escape by Charlie Finch



We have no media for this song at the moment but you can listen to or buy the track here or check out some great vids on Youtube

#5 Fire To The Trees by Ever Heard

We don’t have any media for this song but you can see the band on Youtube and listen and buy the new album here or here.

#6 Lady by My Castle In Spain

#7 One Day by Ben Dey and the Concrete Lions

You can listen to the full song here

#8 Can Anyone (Hear Me) by Lost & Found

#9 Everybody Knows by Opposite The Other

#10 I Believe by IV4