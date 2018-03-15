PUK FM Local Top Ten 14/03/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top 30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Ever Heard rock at number 1 with Fire To The Trees. We don’t have any media for this song but you can see the band on Youtube and listen and buy the new album here or here. Check out who else is riding the chart this week.

#2 Ghetto Disko by Bye Beneco

#3 Can Anyone (Hear Me) by Lost & Found

#4 Don’t Forget Your Medicine by Crimson House

#5 I Believe by IV4

#6 My Koningkryk by Jack Parow

#7 No Escape by Charlie Finch



We have no media for this song at the moment but you can listen to or buy the track here or check out some great vids on Youtube

#8 On Our Knees by Mark Stent ft Basel Grey

#9 Lady by My Castle In Spain



#10 2017 by Joshua Na Die Reen

We do not have media for this song as yet but you can listen and buy it here and see more videos on Youtube.