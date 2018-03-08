PUK FM Local Top Ten 07/03/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top 30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. IV4 stay at number 1 with I Believe. Check out who else is rocking the chart this week.

#2 Fire To The Trees by Ever Heard

We don’t have any media for this song but you can see the band on Youtube and listen and buy the new album here or here

#3 On Our Knees by Mark Stent ft Basel Grey

#4 2017 by Joshua Na Die Reen

We do not have media for this song as yet but you can listen and buy it here and see more videos on Youtube.

#5 Can Anyone (Hear Me) by Lost & Found

#6 Ghetto Disko by Bye Beneco

#7 Don’t Forget Your Medicine by Crimson House

#8 Take It All by Da Capo ft GOODLUCK

#9 My Koningkryk by Jack Parow

#10 Things We Did by 2wice Shye ft Kimosabe

We do not have any media for this song right now but you can listen to the track and the album here Want more from this duo? Listen on Soundcloud