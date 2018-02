Varsity Cup Round 5

Scores from round 5 of the Varsity Cup. Wits and Maties draw as UCT Ikeys, NWU and UJ win their games.

Maties 30 vs Wits 30 draw

Wits became the first side to prevent a Maties victory in Johannesburg.

Scorers:

Wits: 30

Tries: Tyrone Green (2), AJ Van Blerk, Taine Chabant. Cons: Chris Humphries (3)

FNB Maties: 30

Tries: Edwill Van Der Merwe, Eldoe Schoeman, Johan Momsen. Cons: Chris Smith

Pens: Chris Smith (2)

FNB Player of the Match: Niel Oelofse (Maties).

NWU 37 v Madibaz 5

Madibaz looked sloppy on attack in a game full of mistakes, as NWU scored an easy win in Port Elizabeth on Monday night.

Scorers:

Madibaz: 5

Tries: Siphumelele Msutwana

NWU: 37

Tries: Dean Gordon, Louis van der Westhuizen, Dean Stokes, Chriswill September, Tiaan Bezuidenhout. Con: DP de Lange (4)

FNB Player That Rocks: Henry Brown (Madibaz).

UJ 49 v Shimlas 12

UJ beat Shimlas convincingly in the fifth round of the Varsity Cup at Xerox Shimla Park.

Scorers:

FNB Shimlas: 12

Tries: Halom Athi, Francois Agenbag.Cons: Nicolaas Naude. Pens: Nicolaas Naude

FNB UJ: 49

Tries: Bradley Thain (2), Odwa Nkunjana, Adriaan Bester, Ronald Brown.

Cons: Kobus Engelbrecht (4). Pens: Kobus Engelbrecht (2)

Yellow cards: Taitendaishe Mujawo

Red cards: Seun Maduna

FNB Player that Rocks: Ronald Brown (UJ)

UCT 23 v 13 Tuks

FNB UP-Tuks’ hopes of reclaiming the Varsity Cup were all but lost after being handed their fifth-straight defeat at the Green Mile on Monday evening.

Scorers:

UCT Ikeys: 23

Tries: Josh Moon, Xaba Kuyenzenka, Liam Furnis. Cons: Karl Martin 2 Brian Martin

FNB UP-Tuks: 13

Tries: Christo Hamman, Adriaan Serane. Pen: Tinus de Beer

FNB Player That Rocks: Xaba Kuyenzeka (UCT).

