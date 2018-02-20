Varsity Cup round 4

Results from last night’s action with wins for Shimlas, NWU, Wits and big scoring Maties.
Shimlas 32 v UCT 27
A strong second half helped a resilient Shimlas edge out the hosts in Cape Town on Monday night. The Free State side jumped to third on the log with UCT in fourth place.
Scorers:
UCT: 27
Tries: Nyasha Tarusenga, Cuan Hablutzel (2), Duncan Saffy
Cons: Karl Martin Pens: Karl Martin
Shimlas: 32
Tries: Ayabonga Oliphant, Athenkosi Halom, Sango Xamlashe, Carel Coetzee
Cons: Nicholas Naude (2)
FNB Player That Rocks: Athenkosi Halom (Shimlas)
NWU 18 v UJ 15
NWU fought hard and secured a narrow victory over UJ at Fanie du Toit Sportsgrounds.
Scorers:
NWU: 18
Tries: Evardi Boshoff (1), Dean Gordon (1). Cons: Schalk Hugo (1) Pens: Schalk Hugo (2)
UJ: 15
Tries: Jannes Snyman (1), Adriaan Bester (1). Cons: Jeanluc Cilliers (1) Pens: Jeanluc Cilliers (1)
FNB Player That Rocks: Tapiwe Mafura (NWU)
Wits 32 v Madibaz 29
Wits managed to hold onto a narrow 3 point victory against a brave Madibaz side looking for their first win of the campaign.
Scorers:
Madibaz: 29
Tries: Justin Hollis, Ruben Le Roux, Wynand Grassmann.
Con: Simon Bolze (2), Henrique Olivier Pen: Simon Bolze (2)
Wits: 32
Tries: Constant Beckerling, Daniel Kapepula, Cecil Conradie, Lwazi Monakali.
Con: Christian Humphries (3)
FNB Player That Rocks: Henry Brown (Madibaz)
Maties 75 klap CUT 12
Maties made it four wins from four after beating FNB CUT 75-12 in Stellenbosch.
Scorers:
FNB Maties: 75
Tries: Duncan Saal; Marno Redelinghuys (3); Edwill van der Merwe; Chris Smit; Reinhardt Fortuin; Brendon Nell; Stephan Streicher.
Conversions: Reinhardt Fortuin (7); Chris Smit
FNB CUT: 12
Tries: Dimitrio Tieties; Masego Toolo. Conversions: Heinrich Bitzi
FNB Player That Rocks: Marno Redelinghuys (FNB Maties).
Check out our fixtures for the next games.