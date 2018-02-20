Varsity Cup round 4

Results from last night’s action with wins for Shimlas, NWU, Wits and big scoring Maties.

Shimlas 32 v UCT 27

A strong second half helped a resilient Shimlas edge out the hosts in Cape Town on Monday night. The Free State side jumped to third on the log with UCT in fourth place.

Scorers:

UCT: 27

Tries: Nyasha Tarusenga, Cuan Hablutzel (2), Duncan Saffy

Cons: Karl Martin Pens: Karl Martin

Shimlas: 32

Tries: Ayabonga Oliphant, Athenkosi Halom, Sango Xamlashe, Carel Coetzee

Cons: Nicholas Naude (2)

FNB Player That Rocks: Athenkosi Halom (Shimlas)

NWU 18 v UJ 15

NWU fought hard and secured a narrow victory over UJ at Fanie du Toit Sportsgrounds.

Scorers:

NWU: 18

Tries: Evardi Boshoff (1), Dean Gordon (1). Cons: Schalk Hugo (1) Pens: Schalk Hugo (2)

UJ: 15

Tries: Jannes Snyman (1), Adriaan Bester (1). Cons: Jeanluc Cilliers (1) Pens: Jeanluc Cilliers (1)

FNB Player That Rocks: Tapiwe Mafura (NWU)

Wits 32 v Madibaz 29

Wits managed to hold onto a narrow 3 point victory against a brave Madibaz side looking for their first win of the campaign.

Scorers:

Madibaz: 29

Tries: Justin Hollis, Ruben Le Roux, Wynand Grassmann.

Con: Simon Bolze (2), Henrique Olivier Pen: Simon Bolze (2)

Wits: 32

Tries: Constant Beckerling, Daniel Kapepula, Cecil Conradie, Lwazi Monakali.

Con: Christian Humphries (3)

FNB Player That Rocks: Henry Brown (Madibaz)

Maties 75 klap CUT 12

Maties made it four wins from four after beating FNB CUT 75-12 in Stellenbosch.

Scorers:

FNB Maties: 75

Tries: Duncan Saal; Marno Redelinghuys (3); Edwill van der Merwe; Chris Smit; Reinhardt Fortuin; Brendon Nell; Stephan Streicher.

Conversions: Reinhardt Fortuin (7); Chris Smit

FNB CUT: 12

Tries: Dimitrio Tieties; Masego Toolo. Conversions: Heinrich Bitzi

FNB Player That Rocks: Marno Redelinghuys (FNB Maties).

