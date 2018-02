Varsity Cup Round 3

Round 3 of the competition saw wins for Shimlas, Maties, CUT and UCT.

Shimlas 44 v Wits 24

Shimlas defeated Wits in the third round of the FNB Varsity Cup in Bloemfontein last night.

Scorers:

Shimlas: 44

Tries: Nicolaas Naude (2) Janco Cloete, Sango Xamleshe (7-point) Henk Pretorius (7-point) Menzi Nhlabathi (7-point). Cons: Nicolaas Naude (4)

Wits: 24

Tries: Cecil Conradie, Kasende Kapepula (2), Conor Brockschmidt. Cons: Christiaan Humpries (2)

FNB Player That Rocks: Nicolaas Naude (Shimlas)

Maties 24 v Tuks 16

Maties added their third victory of the campaign with a hard fought win over Tuks in Stellenbosch.

Scorers:

FNB Maties: 24

Tries: Johan Momsen; Chris Massyn. Cons: Chris Smith(2).Pens: Chris Smith

FNB Tuks: 16

Tries: Willem Strydom. Cons: Tinus de Beer. Pens: Tinus de Beer (3)

Cards: Ernst van Rhyn (Maties); Marco van Staden (Tuks)

FNB Player That Rocks: Marno Redelinghuys (Maties)

UCT 18 v NWU 15

UCT dominated most of the match at their home ground but NWU sprung to life midway through the second half to level the scores at 15-15. UCT were awarded a penalty in the dying minutes, snatching a victory and four valuable points.

Scorers:

FNB UCT: 18

Tries: Nyasha Tarusenga, Josh Moon. Cons: Lohan Lubbe. Pens: Lohan Lubbe (2)

FNB NWU: 15

Tries: Dean Stokes, Johan Retief. Cons: Schalk Hugo. Pens: Schalk Hugo.

FNB Player That Rocks: Robert Ball (UCT).

Cut 38 v Madibaz 37

CUT Ixias recorded only their second Varsity Cup win ever, in a close match against Madibaz.

Scorers:

CUT: 38

Tries: Tiaan Erasmus (2), Stefan van Schalkwyk, Rayno Nel, LP Heymans.Cons: Heinrich Bitzi (4). Pen: Bitzi (1)

Madibaz: 37

Tries: Gerrit Huisamen (2), Henry Brown, Wynand Grassmann, Jordan Koekemoer. Cons: Simon Bolze (2). Pens: Bolze (2)

FNB Player That Rocks: Tiaan Erasmus (CUT).