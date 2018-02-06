Varsity Cup Round 2

A round up of the scores from last night’s action. Congrats to UJ, Wits, Maties and UCT on their victories.

UJ 48 v CUT 21

Fans came out in their numbers to the University of Johannesburg Stadium to hand the home side leverage over a stubborn CUT side as UJ won 48-21.

Scorers:

FNB UJ: 48

Tries: Johannes Snyman, Mpofu Malembe, Ruan Brown, Thian Bradley, Jaco Fourie and Kiewit Cohen

Cons: Jean-Luc Cilliers (6) Pens: Jean-Luc Cilliers

FNB CUT: 21

Tries: Ruan Smit Cons: Heinrich Bitzi (3)

FNB Player That Rocks: Jannes Snyman (UJ)

Wits 25 v UP-Tuks 19

UP-Tuks drew first blood in the contest at Wits Stadium but Wits finally managed to get the win.

Scorers:

FNB Wits: 25

Tries: Sicelo Champion, Kwanele Ngema, Kasende Kapepula. Cons: Christian Humphries (3)

FNB UP-Tuks: 19

Tries: Toko Seerane, Xolisa Guma x2 Cons: Tinus De Beer.

FNB Player That Rocks: Tyrone Green (Wits)

Maties 56 v Shimlas 21

An impressive 15 237 supporters turned up at the Danie Craven stadium for FNB Maties’ first home game of the season and the supporters were treated to a stellar performance by the Maroon Machine.

Scorers:

FNB Maties: 56

Tries: Marno Redelinghuys; Edwill van der Merwe; Duncan Saal (3); Chippie Oelofse; Chris Smith. Cons: Chris Smith (5); Reinhardt Fortuin. Pens: Chris Smith

FNB Shimlas: 21

Tries: Saida Xamlashe (2); Athi Halom Cons: Lubabalo Dobela; Charl Naude (2)

FNB Player That Rocks: Duncan Saal (Maties).

UCT 27 v Madibaz 17

Madibaz’first game of the season saw them go down in a hard fought battle against UCT.

Scorers:

FNB Madibaz: 17

Tries: Simon Bolze, Siphumelele Msutwana

Con: Simon Bolze. Pen: Simon Bolze (2)

FNB UCT: 27

Tries: Pieter Schoonraad, Nyasha Tarusenga, Cuan Hablutzel

Con: Karl Martin, Lohan Lubbe. Pen: Karl Martin

FNB Player That Rocks: Pieter Schoonraad (UCT)

Results courtesy Varsity Sports

