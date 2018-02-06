Varsity Cup Round 2

A round up of the scores from last night’s action. Congrats to UJ, Wits, Maties and UCT on their victories.
UJ 48 v CUT 21
Fans came out in their numbers to the University of Johannesburg Stadium to hand the home side leverage over a stubborn CUT side as UJ won 48-21.
Scorers:
FNB UJ: 48
Tries: Johannes Snyman, Mpofu Malembe, Ruan Brown, Thian Bradley, Jaco Fourie and Kiewit Cohen
Cons: Jean-Luc Cilliers (6) Pens: Jean-Luc Cilliers
FNB CUT: 21
Tries: Ruan Smit Cons: Heinrich Bitzi (3)
FNB Player That Rocks: Jannes Snyman (UJ)
Wits 25 v UP-Tuks 19
UP-Tuks drew first blood in the contest at Wits Stadium but Wits finally managed to get the win.
Scorers:
FNB Wits: 25
Tries: Sicelo Champion, Kwanele Ngema, Kasende Kapepula. Cons: Christian Humphries (3)
FNB UP-Tuks: 19
Tries: Toko Seerane, Xolisa Guma x2 Cons: Tinus De Beer.
FNB Player That Rocks: Tyrone Green (Wits)
Maties 56 v Shimlas 21
An impressive 15 237 supporters turned up at the Danie Craven stadium for FNB Maties’ first home game of the season and the supporters were treated to a stellar performance by the Maroon Machine.
Scorers:
FNB Maties: 56
Tries: Marno Redelinghuys; Edwill van der Merwe; Duncan Saal (3); Chippie Oelofse; Chris Smith. Cons: Chris Smith (5); Reinhardt Fortuin. Pens: Chris Smith
FNB Shimlas: 21
Tries: Saida Xamlashe (2); Athi Halom Cons: Lubabalo Dobela; Charl Naude (2)
FNB Player That Rocks: Duncan Saal (Maties).
UCT 27 v Madibaz 17
Madibaz’first game of the season saw them go down in a hard fought battle against UCT.
Scorers:
FNB Madibaz: 17
Tries: Simon Bolze, Siphumelele Msutwana
Con: Simon Bolze. Pen: Simon Bolze (2)
FNB UCT: 27
Tries: Pieter Schoonraad, Nyasha Tarusenga, Cuan Hablutzel
Con: Karl Martin, Lohan Lubbe. Pen: Karl Martin
FNB Player That Rocks: Pieter Schoonraad (UCT)
