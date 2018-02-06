Varsity Cup Round 2

Colin Snyman of TUKS secures the lineup Ball during the FNB Varsity Cup match between Wits and TUKS at Wits Rugby Stadium in Johannesburg on the 5th February 2018. Photo by Dominic Barnardt/VarsitySports

A round up of the scores from last night’s action. Congrats to UJ, Wits, Maties and UCT on their victories.

UJ 48 v CUT 21
Fans came out in their numbers to the University of Johannesburg Stadium to hand the home side leverage over a stubborn CUT side as UJ won 48-21.

Scorers:
FNB UJ: 48
Tries: Johannes Snyman, Mpofu Malembe, Ruan Brown, Thian Bradley, Jaco Fourie and Kiewit Cohen
Cons: Jean-Luc Cilliers (6) Pens: Jean-Luc Cilliers

FNB CUT: 21
Tries: Ruan Smit Cons: Heinrich Bitzi (3)

FNB Player That Rocks: Jannes Snyman (UJ)

Wits 25 v UP-Tuks 19

UP-Tuks drew first blood in the contest at Wits Stadium but Wits finally managed to get the win.

Scorers:

FNB Wits: 25

Tries: Sicelo Champion, Kwanele Ngema, Kasende Kapepula. Cons: Christian Humphries (3)

FNB UP-Tuks: 19

Tries: Toko Seerane, Xolisa Guma x2 Cons: Tinus De Beer.

FNB Player That Rocks: Tyrone Green (Wits)

Maties 56 v Shimlas 21

An impressive 15 237 supporters turned up at the Danie Craven stadium for FNB Maties’ first home game of the season and the supporters were treated to a stellar performance by the Maroon Machine.

Scorers:
FNB Maties: 56
Tries: Marno Redelinghuys; Edwill van der Merwe; Duncan Saal (3); Chippie Oelofse; Chris Smith. Cons: Chris Smith (5); Reinhardt Fortuin. Pens: Chris Smith

FNB Shimlas: 21
Tries: Saida Xamlashe (2); Athi Halom Cons: Lubabalo Dobela; Charl Naude (2)

FNB Player That Rocks: Duncan Saal (Maties).

UCT 27 v Madibaz 17

Madibaz’first game of the season saw them go down in a hard fought battle against UCT.

Scorers:
FNB Madibaz: 17
Tries: Simon Bolze, Siphumelele Msutwana
Con: Simon Bolze. Pen: Simon Bolze (2)

FNB UCT: 27
Tries: Pieter Schoonraad, Nyasha Tarusenga, Cuan Hablutzel
Con: Karl Martin, Lohan Lubbe. Pen: Karl Martin

FNB Player That Rocks: Pieter Schoonraad (UCT)

Results courtesy Varsity Sports

Check our schedule to see the fixtures for Round 3.

 

