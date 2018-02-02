Varsity Cup 2018 fixtures

All the fixtures for this year’s Varsity Cup below. We’ll keep you updated with scores as the competition moves forward.
Round 2
Madibaz v Ikeys 16:45 05.02.2018 NMU Stadium (TV)
Maties v Shimlas 18:30 05.02.2018 Danie Craven Stadium
UJ v CUT 18:30 05.02.2018 UJ Stadium
Wits v UP Tuks 19:00 05.02.2018 Wits Rugby Stadium
Round 3
CUT v Madibaz 16:45 12.02.2018 CUT Stadium (TV)
Shimlas v Wits 18:30 12.02.2018 Xerox Shimla Park
Ikeys v NWU 18:30 12.02.2018 UCT Rugby Fields
Maties v UP Tuks 19:00 12.02.2018 Danie Craven Stadium (TV)
Round 4
Madibaz v Wits 16:45 19.02.2018 NMU Stadium (TV)
Maties v CUT 18:30 19.02.2018 Danie Craven Stadium
Ikeys v Shimlas 18:30 19.02.2018 UCT Rugby Fields
NWU v UJ 19:00 19.02.2018 Fanie du Toit Sports Grounds (TV)
Round 5
Wits v Maties 16:45 26.02.2018 Wits Rugby Stadium (TV)
Ikeys v UP Tuks 18:30 26.02.2018 UCT Rugby Fields
Madibaz v NWU 18:30 26.02.2018 NMU Stadium
Shimlas v UJ 19:00 26.02.2018 Xerox Shimla Park (TV)
Round 6
UP Tuks v NWU 16:45 05.03.2018 Tuks Stadium (TV)
UJ v Madibaz 18:30 05.03.2018 UJ Stadium
CUT v Wits 18:30 05.03.2018 CUT Rugby Stadium
Maties v Ikeys 19:00 05.03.2018 Danie Craven Stadium (TV)
Supplied by Varsity Sports