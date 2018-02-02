Varsity Cup 2018 fixtures

All the fixtures for this year’s Varsity Cup below. We’ll keep you updated with scores as the competition moves forward.

Round 2

Madibaz v Ikeys 16:45 05.02.2018 NMU Stadium (TV)

Maties v Shimlas 18:30 05.02.2018 Danie Craven Stadium

UJ v CUT 18:30 05.02.2018 UJ Stadium

Wits v UP Tuks 19:00 05.02.2018 Wits Rugby Stadium

Round 3

CUT v Madibaz 16:45 12.02.2018 CUT Stadium (TV)

Shimlas v Wits 18:30 12.02.2018 Xerox Shimla Park

Ikeys v NWU 18:30 12.02.2018 UCT Rugby Fields

Maties v UP Tuks 19:00 12.02.2018 Danie Craven Stadium (TV)

Round 4

Madibaz v Wits 16:45 19.02.2018 NMU Stadium (TV)

Maties v CUT 18:30 19.02.2018 Danie Craven Stadium

Ikeys v Shimlas 18:30 19.02.2018 UCT Rugby Fields

NWU v UJ 19:00 19.02.2018 Fanie du Toit Sports Grounds (TV)

Round 5

Wits v Maties 16:45 26.02.2018 Wits Rugby Stadium (TV)

Ikeys v UP Tuks 18:30 26.02.2018 UCT Rugby Fields

Madibaz v NWU 18:30 26.02.2018 NMU Stadium

Shimlas v UJ 19:00 26.02.2018 Xerox Shimla Park (TV)

Round 6

UP Tuks v NWU 16:45 05.03.2018 Tuks Stadium (TV)

UJ v Madibaz 18:30 05.03.2018 UJ Stadium

CUT v Wits 18:30 05.03.2018 CUT Rugby Stadium

Maties v Ikeys 19:00 05.03.2018 Danie Craven Stadium (TV)

Supplied by Varsity Sports