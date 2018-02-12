Student News Round up 12/02/2018

A round up of the latest student news from around the globe.

African Union drafts plan to tackle brain drain

The African Union (AU) has devised a new 10-year plan of action to stem the tide of African professionals migrating to developed countries, with an estimated 70,000 people leaving with critical skills each year. The plan especially urges sub-Saharan countries to encourage their citizens to contribute to the development of their countries of origin through transfer of skills, knowledge and technology. – Read the full story at University World News

Students demand compensation over lecturer strikes in UK

Students in the United Kingdom (UK) plan to demand compensation from their universities for disruption to their degrees when staff participate in what unions claim will be “the most extensive strike action ever seen” on campuses in the UK. Academics and lecturers in 61 universities across the country will start striking from February 22 in protest over proposed changes to their pensions, which they claim will leave a typical lecturer almost £10,000 (about R165,500) worse off in retirement. – Read the full story from The Guardian

Canadian universities, colleges expand marijuana-related courses

Growing demand for skills related to the booming marijuana industry have universities and colleges in Canada rolling out more courses for people interested in the booming marijuana industry. Kwantlen Polytechnic University started offering online courses in cannabis production, marketing and financing about three years ago after officials at the British Columbia university realised there was a need for training and education around medicinal marijuana. – More on this story on the Globe and Mail site

University of Nebraska won’t expel ‘white nationalist’ student. (US)

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced last week that it will not expel a junior who reportedly claimed to be “the most active white nationalist in the Nebraska area”, citing Dan Kleve’s free speech protection under the First Amendment. In a controversial video, the 23-year-old biochemistry student and five other men discussed the future of white nationalism in America. The video’s release caused an uproar on the campus that led to a rally against racial intolerance and anti-Semitism. – Read the full story on the Kansas City Star site

Brock University to pay full tuition for international doctoral students

Brock University is increasing its financial support of international students pursuing a doctoral degree, following a move to increase funding in the Canadian state of Ontario to attract international students. The university already provides fellowships to cover all but $3,500 (about R33,300) of the tuition fees international students must pay. Starting in May, it will raise its support to cover the rest. “We are seeing a lot more interest from developing countries, from northern Africa … from Latin American countries,” said Jamie Mandigo, vice-provost for enrolment management and international. When they finish their degrees, these students will be able to benefit their home countries, he added. – Read the full story on the Globe and Mail site.