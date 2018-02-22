PUK FM Local Top Ten 21/02/2018

You can listen to the PUKFM Local Top 30 chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Da Capo ft GOODLUCK peak at number 1 with Take It All. Check out who else is rocking the chart this week.

#2 Things We Did by 2wice Shye ft Kimosabe

We do not have any media for this song right now but you can listen to the track and the album here Want more from this duo? Listen on Soundcloud

#3 Rhythm Of The Night by KAHN

#4 Parkiebank, Herfs 2017 by Fokofpolisiekar

#5 I Believe by IV4

#6 Broken Society by Matt Carstens ft Francois Van Coke

#7 2017 by Joshua Na Die Reen

We do not have media for this song as yet but you can listen and buy it here

#8 Questions and Wine by Cadillac Sun

#9 Fire To The Trees by Ever Heard

We don’t have any media for this song but you can listen and buy it here

#10 Cap2vated by Easy Freak