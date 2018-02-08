PUK FM Local Top Ten 07/02/2018

The first PUK FM Local Top30 chart for 2018 is here! You can listen to the chart on Wednesday evenings between 6-9 pm. Fokofpolisiekar peak at number 1 with Parkiebank, Herfs 2017. Check out who else is rocking the chart this week.

#2 Just One Moment by Riversun

#3 Broken Society by Matt Carstens ft Francois Van Coke

#4 One Move Away by Rubber Duc & Plstk Pidjin

#5 Serpent Sound by Raptors and Remnants

#6 Questions and Wine by Cadillac Sun

#7 Wake Up by The Capitals

#8 Smother by Craig Lucas

#9 Take It All by Da Capo ft GOODLUCK

#10 Things We Did by 2wice Shye ft Kimosabe

We do not have any media for this song right now but you can listen to the tracks and the album here Want more from this duo? Listen on Soundcloud

Let us know what you like and what you want to hear and see more of when it comes to lekker local music!