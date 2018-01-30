Varsity Cup 2018 – Bigger and Better

As FNB Varsity Cup enters its second decade of rugby that rocks, the 2018 season has some exciting changes.

A new PowerPlay rule, new theme, new social initiative and much more will be added to the amazing match-day atmosphere that fans have come to expect from the FNB Varsity Cup, explains FNB Varsity Cup CEO, Duitser Bosman. The FNB Varsity Cup 11 also boasts a brand new theme: #MakeTheTeam. The campaign aims to include all fans into the FNB Varsity Cup team, not only on the field, but also in the stands, on campus and in the community.

Results from the first round:

Shimlas 19 v Tuks 17

Shimlas proved that experience means nothing in the FNB Varsity Cup as they beat FNB UP-Tuks on Monday evening.

Scorers:

FNB UP-Tuks: 17

Tries: Xolisa Guma, Toko Seerane, Denzel Hill. Cons: Tinus de Beer

FNB UFS-Shimlas: 19

Tries: Francois Agenbag (seven point), Benjamin Janse van Vuuren. Cons: Lubabalo Dobela (2) Pen: Dobela. Yellow card: Joseph Botha

FNB Player that Rocks: Lubabalo Dobela (UFS-Shimlas)

NWU 70 v CUT 7

NWU managed to pull off a deserved victory in their season opener after dominating both halves of the game.

Scorers:

FNB NWU: 70

Tries: Walt Steenkamp (1), Dean Gordon (2), Estehan Visagie (2), Tapiwa Mafura (1), Gideon van der Merwe (1), Hendrik Marais (1), Evardi Boshoff (1)

Cons: Schalk Hugo (7). Pens: Schalk Hugo (1)

FNB CUT: 7

Try: Tiaan Erasmus (1). Con: Heinrich Bitzi (1)

FNB Player That Rocks: Estehan Visagie (NWU)

Wits 30 v UCT 26

Wits scored two late tries to claim a vital away win against UCT in Cape Town.

Scorers:

FNB UCT: 26

Tries: Nyasha Tarusenga, penalty try, Brian Martin. Cons: Brian Martin 2. Pens: Brian Martin

FNB Wits: 30

Tries: Kasande Kapepula, Constant Beckerling, Chris Hume, AJ van Blerk. Cons: Christian Humphries 2.

FNB Player That Rocks: Kasande Kapepula (Wits)

Maties 31 v UJ 3

UJ hosted Maties at the UJ Stadium, in what turned to be a hard lesson for the home side.

Scorers:

FNB UJ: 3

Pen: Jean-Luc Cilliers

FNB Maties: 31

Tries: Duncan Saal, Michal Haznar, Duncan Saal (7-point), Johan Momsen

Cons: Chris Smith (2). Yellow cards: Mitchell Carstens

FNB Player That Rocks: Duncan Saal (Maties)

You can see more fixtures here. We will have a complete guide to all the games up asap!

Info supplied by Varsity Sport.