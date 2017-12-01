Varsity Rugby 7’s Day 1

2016 finalists Stellenbosch University and University of Western Cape stamp their dominance on the competition with bonus-point wins.

Maties 28-5 UKZN

After a stuttering start for both teams, the Cape visitors took the score to 14-0 at the end of the first half before finishing as the victors with a final score of 28 – 5.

NWU 19-12 Tuks

It was a hard fought affair with both teams showing expert defensive structures, but NWU emerged as winners with a final score of 19 – 12.

Madibaz 17-7 Kovsies

Madibaz looked like the team in charge for most of the first half with the Eastern Cape side showing some expert moves. Kovsies showed glimpses of dangerous play but were thwarted by the strong defence.

UCT 7-26 UWC

UWC, the 2017 finalists, kicked into action after a slow start.

UJ 17-0 CUT

CUT came close but failed to score as UJ dominated with a 17-0 win.

Courtesy Varsity Sports; check more results