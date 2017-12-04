Varsity beach volleyball crown new champions

Tuks are the brand new champions of the 2017 Varsity Beach Volleyball tournament, deposing four-time previous champions UWC, thanks to a 52-20 victory over UJ.
Tuks and UJ fought through the round robin phases to eventually contest the final. As half time approached, it was Tuks who dominated, leading 24-10 at the break.
Player of the match: Vanessa Sardinia da Silva
Player of the tournament: Laeeqah Sujee,
Striker of the tournament: Caroline Malalele.
UL came third, UWC fourth, VUT fifth and TUT sixth.
Courtesy Varsity Sports