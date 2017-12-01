Varsity Beach Volleyball – Day 1

Varsity Beach Volley Ball 2017 got underway with wins for UWC, Tuks and UJ.

UJ 36 VUT 32

In the first game, UJ took on VUT and ran out comfortable winners. The match was tightly contested, but the captain of UJ, Laeeqah Sujee, showed some deft touches to secure the win by four points.

UWC 51 TUT 25

UWC have won the last four tournaments and started as favourites and showed their championship pedigree. They led 23-16 at the break and piled on the pressure to ride out comfortable winners.

Tuks 40 UL 36

The third game saw UL and Tuks go head to head. Both sides were cautious in their approach with the half time score at 19-18 in favour of Tuks, proving how tight this game was contested, but Tuks held on gamely to win 40-36.

