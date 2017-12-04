Varsity beach volleyball crown new champions

Tuks, champions of Varsity Beach Volleyball final match between Tuks and UJ at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on December 1, 2017 Copyright Luke horrold

Tuks are the brand new champions of the 2017 Varsity Beach Volleyball tournament, deposing four-time previous champions UWC, thanks to a 52-20 victory over UJ.

Tuks and UJ fought through the round robin phases to eventually contest the final. As half time approached, it was Tuks who dominated, leading 24-10 at the break.

Player of the match: Vanessa Sardinia da Silva

Player of the tournament: Laeeqah Sujee,

Striker of the tournament: Caroline Malalele.

UL came third, UWC fourth, VUT fifth and TUT sixth.

All results and points table

