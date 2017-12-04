UJ claim maiden Varsity 7s title

The University of Johannesburg lifted their first Varsity 7s title as they saw off the University of the Free State, while Maties finished third and UP-Tuks emerged victorious in the Plate final at the 2017 Varsity 7s tournament in Durban.

UJ 32-5 Kovsies

Kovsies hit the road running in the Cup final as they made huge inroads into UJ’s territory and they were rewarded with an unconverted try to Armand Pretorius off the back of a strong scrum. The teams could not score again in the first half and went into half-time with the score tied up at 5-5. Then UJ snuck ahead 10-5 with four minutes left on the clock.

A great decision by UJ to use their Power Play paid dividends as Martin van Wyk crossed the whitewash and Ricardo Duarttee scored in the second Power Play to hand the University of Johannesburg the Cup with a 32-5 win over the University of the Free State.

Madibaz 29-5 UCT

A good start saw Madibaz go into the break with a 15-0 lead. The second half was littered with unforced errors by both teams as UCT pulled back a try but the Madibaz struck again to win 29-5 and finish 7th place overall.

UP-Tuks 10 v UWC 7

Both teams tried to assert early dominance in the early exchanges of the Plate final with the majority of play taking place between the respective 22 metre lines. UP-Tuks weathered the storm in the final minutes of the match to with a 10-7 win over UWC.

NWU 19-24 Maties

NWU made life difficult for the Maties as they constantly denied them any attacking momentum but the Maroon Machine soon settled and struck through James Murphy. NWU struck back through Lungelo Gosa with Maties taking a 17-5 lead into half-time.

The men from Stellenbosch continued their rampant form and won 24-19 to finish third overall.

All results and points table

Courtsey Varsity Sport