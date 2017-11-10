Varsity Sports brings Varsity 7s and Varsity Beach Volleyball to Durban this Summer

This December Varsity Sports will be heading to Durban for the first time with both Varsity Rugby 7s and Varsity Beach Volleyball, as the athletes show off their silky skills in front of the East Coast crowd at Kings Park.

The weekend of red-hot summer sports action, which will run through December 1st to December 3rd is in conjunction with Rage, The Sharks and the City of Ethekwini.

The ten universities vying for the Varsity 7s trophy are North Western University (NWU), Nelson Mandela University (Madibaz), University of the Western Cape (UWC), University of Johannesburg (UJ), Central University of Technology (CUT), University of Cape Town (UCT), University of the Free State (Kovsies), University of Pretoria (UP-Tuks), University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and Stellenbosch University (Maties).

For full fixtures click here.

While six teams will fight it out in the Varsity Beach Volleyball with Vaal University of Technology (VUT), University of Johannesburg (UJ), University of the Western Cape (UWC), Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), University of Limpopo (UL) and University of Pretoria (UP-Tuks) all competing for the title.

For full fixtures click here.

Courtesy Varsity Sports