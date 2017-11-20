University of Zimbabwe students on strike until Mugabe steps down

Students at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) have gone on strike, saying that they will not write their exams until President Robert Mugabe steps down.

Following a military takeover last week, Mugabe has been fired as head of the ruling Zanu-PF party. In an address to the nation yesterday, he was widely expected to announce that he would step down but made no such announcement. The party had set a deadline of noon today for him to step down or face impeachment.

The university has since cancelled the exams after the students demanded to be addressed by Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura, according to The Zimbabwe Mail.

Students are also demanding that the university should recall the degree which was awarded to Grace Mugabe in 2014. The first lady graduated with a PhD from the University of Zimbabwe's Faculty of Social Studies Department of Sociology. Claims that Grace did not write a thesis and that she did not take the required period of time to complete it, have since surfaced.