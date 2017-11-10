UJ offers ‘first-of-it’s-kind’ online Master’s degrees

We recently ran an article on free online courses on offer across South Africa. While there are many places offering diplomas and courses, there was very little available at higher levels. Although not free, the University of Johannesburg (UJ) last month three “first-of-it’s-kind” completely online Master’s degree programmes.

The degrees are: Master of Public Health, Master of Public Management and Governance and Master of Education in Information and Communication Technology.

No travel or contact sessions are required and students are able to complete each consecutive module of their degree completely online. Once enrolled, students can access the modules at any time online.

According to UJ, the online programmes are designed to provide a “highly interactive learning environment” and students will be able to share their perspectives and participate in topical discussions with other students. The faculty is also available for questions while providing assignments and guiding instructions.

The online programmes begin six times per year on a revolving schedule, which allows students to move through their programme more quickly and on a schedule that is most suitable to them.

With no application fees, prospective students can apply online by filling out a student profile form and then submitting an application to UJ via an online portal. Programmes are organised into consecutive 7-week modules. Costs are made more affordable by allowing for one 7-week session to be paid for at a time.

For more information email enquiries@online.uj.ac.za or phone 0800 980 364 (toll-free).