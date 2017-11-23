UCT students write exams in a tent

For students at the University of Cape Town (UCT), writing exams has reached a whole new level. The venue? A tent on the university rugby field amid heavy security.

Protesting students shutdown the university last month while awaiting the release of the Heher Commission report. There were also protests against the ‘militarisation’ of the campus with private security firms as well as demands that arrested students be released.

“UCT is determined to conduct the exams in a safe, quiet and calm atmosphere to support students in doing the best they can,” spokesperson Elijah Moholola said in a statement regarding the venue.

